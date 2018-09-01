With help from the community, Amber Sindelar is putting books in the hands of her students.
And smiles on their faces.
And it happened in a relatively short time.
Sindelar, who teaches at Linden Elementary School, has 48 students — in grades 1 through 4 — who come to her English Language Learners classroom.
The local teacher knows how reading at home can help improve a child’s literacy skills.
And while the Scholastic Book Club has books that cost just $1 each, not all of her students are able to buy them.
Recently, however, Sindelar saw a post from a friend who teaches in another city.
That friend and other teachers were asking people, via Facebook, to sponsor a student for $9 each.
With that money, the teachers could buy one book every month during the school year for each of their students to keep.
Those teachers only had about 20 students in their classes.
Sindelar has more than twice that many.
“I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to get everyone sponsored, but I gave it a try,” she said.
So on Aug. 18, Sindelar asked friends on Facebook if they’d be willing to sponsor a child.
“I would love for each of my students to be able to bring home one new book each month during the school year from September to May,” she wrote. “If I select a $1 book each month, that’s only $9 per child for a full school year.”
Sindelar asked would-be sponsors to mail her a check for $9 made out to “Scholastic Book Club.”
After just 24 hours, all 48 students had been sponsored.
Sindelar ordered 50 books for $50. She placed the books on a table earlier this week.
Children came in one at a time to select a book.
Selections included Flat Stanley and Junie B. Jones books.
“One of my students told me that she didn’t have any books at home so she was excited,” Sindelar said.
Some students gasped in awe when learning they could keep their books, she said.
The kids were excited.
“They just wanted to keep reading,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to get them to put their books down, which is awesome. It’s a good problem to have.”
She’s already sent in an order for the next month’s books.
Sindelar has been pleased with the community response to her request.
“I think people around here support the schools and students in our community,” she said. “Knowing that kids don’t always have the funds to get those books, they wanted to support them.”
Sindelar said some donors remembered reading at home with their families.
She also has good memories of reading with her mom and sister.
“I wanted other kids to have the chance to do that, too,” she said.
She knows how imperative it is for children to read at home.
“Reading at home is vital to students’ literacy,” she said. “It will improve their love for reading, too, which is important. It will make a big difference in their language development — because of that extra time reading each day.”
She’s enjoyed seeing the children’s smiles.
“It’s exciting that the kids can take home brand new books,” she said.
Sindelar appreciates all those in — and even outside — the community who supported the project, including a family from Colorado.
She knows of a few other teachers who also have been seeking sponsorships for students. Dee Westcott, a preschool teacher at Linden, and a couple of teachers at Washington Elementary have embarked on this endeavor as well, she said.
Sindelar hopes to provide this opportunity for her students next year.
“I’ll have different kids in the future,” she said. “The more books they can have, the better.”