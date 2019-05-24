MainStreet of Fremont’s annual concert series will return for its 12th consecutive year this June.
The yearly Concert in the Park series begins on June 6th—with a total of four concerts being held at John C. Fremont Park each Thursday throughout the month.
“This free family activity brings friends and neighbors together for a relaxed evening of entertainment at John C. Fremont Park,” MainStreet Director Cortney Schaefer said in a release.
This year, the events kick off with a performance by series’ regular Lemon Fresh Day on June 6.
The Omaha-based Lemon Fresh Day is one of the region’s top drawing cover bands—playing dance, rock, pop, country, R&B, grunge, hair metal, classics and today’s top hits.
Other performing bands include Four on the Floor on June 13, and crowd favorites Nextgen (June 20) and High Heel on June 27.
Lincoln-based NextGen returns for their fourth performance at the Concert in the Park series to play an eclectic mix of hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, while High Heel is returning for the eleventh time.
Music will begin at 7 p.m. for each concert and the series will also include a number of local food vendors so attendees can enjoy dinner while enjoying each musical performance.
Children’s activities, including a bounce house, will begin at 6:30 prior to each concert.
Food vendors will include Valentino’s, Baby Huey’s, Andy’s Hot Dogs, and several local taco trucks and concert goers can also bring their own food and drinks to enjoy during each show.
The Concert in the Park series is sponsored by Methodist Fremont Health, First State Bank & Trust Fremont, Edward Jones (Justin and Joel Jelkin), Nye Legacy, Big Bog 98.9, AM 1340, Mix 105.5, and Dodge County CVB, and the City of Fremont.