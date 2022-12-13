Confirmation class kids helping children, youth from Ukraine

Carter Hagelstien and his classmates are helping kids from Ukraine.

They’re not traveling to the war-ravaged nation, which has been under siege since the Russian invasion began in February.

Instead, Carter and other Hooper-area youth have been assembling sizeable gift bags for Ukrainian children and their families. The families recently were resettled in Norfolk, due to the efforts of a charitable organization called the Orphan Grain Train.

“They’re going through a hard time right now,” said Carter, 13, about the young refugees. “We wanted to give them some clothes and toys and things like that to make them feel more at home in Nebraska.”

Carter is among eight students – all seventh- or eighth-graders – in the Rev. Judy Johnson’s confirmation class. Johnson is pastor of St. Paul’s and Elim Lutheran churches in rural Hooper.

“Every year, we choose a service project from a group of four or five different possibilities,” Johnson said. “They chose to help the Ukrainian students, because it really has touched their hearts. They unanimously said they wanted the Ukrainian children have a good Christmas.”

Johnson learned the Orphan Grain Train—a Christian volunteer network that helps people in the United States and around the world—was sponsoring six families from Ukraine.

The pastor contacted Kamryn Green, the grain train’s director of special projects and outreach.

Green sent Johnson a list of the families with children and general ideas of things the confirmation students could provide in gift bags.

Johnson and her students would learn that the six families include 19 children who are ages 18 and younger.

“We spent one whole confirmation session talking about how difficult it would be to have to leave everything you’d ever known and only be able to take a few things with you,” Johnson said.

Students pondered the question: “How would you feel being in a new country at Christmastime?”

“It just turns your world upside down,” Johnson said.

Funding for the project came in the form of a pre-paid credit card from Thrivent as well as other donations.

Students went to work poring over lists with the name and age of each Ukrainian child and considered what gifts to give.

“They came up with some great ideas,” Johnson said.

The students selected practical items like stocking caps, gloves, socks and bath gel, but also items meant to be enjoyable like teddy bears, crayons, coloring books, PlayDoh, mini-sports balls, puzzles and other gifts – for a variety of ages.

“The kids made six tie, fleece blankets, one for each family,” Johnson said.

Johnson asked if Christian items could be included and was told it would be all right.

So they got a little Nativity set for each family.

The kids figured families wouldn’t have many ornaments if they had a Christmas tree.

“So we bought two big containers of blue and gold ornaments, because the Ukrainian flag is blue and yellow,” Johnson said. “We thought that would give them something to remind them of home.”

Many people are familiar with the intricately designed Ukrainian Easter eggs. So the group got wooden, egg-shaped ornaments.

Ornaments from Elim’s 150th anniversary and a hand towel from St. Paul’s 150th anniversary and Thrivent T-shirts were among gifts as well.

Students packed the Christmas items into large, rectangular-shaped, reusable, zippered bags.

Johnson took a photo of the confirmation class. She’ll have kids sign the photo and print out copies, which will go inside of each bag.

Confirmation class members are: Kavan Egbers, Carter Hagelstien, Chaise Hilbers, Breanna Meyer, Marinn Meyer and Kinsley Mundil, all eighth-graders; and Sam Hagelstien and Marissa Hilbers, seventh-graders.

Johnson is proud of her students.

“They so willingly think of other people,” Johnson said. “They don’t argue. They get along. They come to class. They’re ready to work. I think they feel grateful that they can help other people.”

Johnson appreciated the work involved.

“The students have worked very hard to make this a special time for our new neighbors,” Johnson said.

Carter pointed out the enjoyment students had while making the tie blankets and assembling the gift bags.

“The most enjoyable part was knowing that what we’re doing is good and it’s helping people out who are in need,” he said.

Carter thought about toys the children will receive.

“I hope it gives them something to do and keeps their minds off of everything else that’s going on with the world—and more on fun things,” Carter said.

This isn’t the first time, Johnson’s confirmation class has helped people in refugee situations.

In 2021, the youth filled 24 drawstring bags with toys and toiletries for children of Afghan refugee families making new homes in Nebraska.

Those bags were delivered to Lutheran Family Services, which was resettling about 100 Afghan families.

The Fremont Tribune ran a story about that project.

Days later, an NBC producer who saw the story contacted Johnson and arranged an interview with the class for an online segment of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition.

Confirmation students have helped local and area kids, too.

A 2018 confirmation class used funds from a Fremont Area Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Contest grant to make comfort bags. These bags included a blanket, books and toys for children coming out of domestic abuse situations and receiving help at The Bridge, which is based in Fremont and serves a five-county area.

Bags for the Ukrainians will be delivered to the Orphan Grain Train by Dec. 15 so they can be given to the families in time for Christmas.

Looking back, Johnson said students were very excited to choose items they thought the Ukrainian children would really like.

“It was a wonderful way to share God’s love with these children and families who have lost so much this year,” Johnson said. “From the looks on our students’ faces, I can see they are receiving as much from giving the gifts as the Ukrainian children will from getting them.”