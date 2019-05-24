A lesson about Alzheimer’s disease hit home with Klayton Hilbers.
Two of his great-grandparents died from a disease that currently affects an estimated 5.8 million Americans.
Hilbers and the other five members of his confirmation class learned more about Alzheimer’s.
Then they did something to help.
The group made more than 20 fabric fidget mats and six wooden fidget boards to give to area nursing care facilities for residents with memory-related issues.
Students created the mats and boards with help from $1,000 they received via the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Contest (YPC), and donations.
And they completed the project, under budget, and even amid mid-March flooding, which hampered — but didn’t sink — their endeavors.
Hilbers is part of the confirmation class of Elim and St. Paul’s Lutheran Churches in rural Hooper. The Rev. Judy Johnson is their pastor and teacher.
Students learned last fall that they were approved for the funds and starting working on the project, but not before learning about Alzheimer’s disease.
“We researched why mats like these would be helpful to those with memory issues,” Johnson said.
And they got a personal story.
“My sister, whose husband died last year from the effects of Alzheimer’s disease, provided information about a fidget mat their granddaughter designed and made for her grandfather — and said how helpful it was for him to recall simple tasks that had once been automatic but which he could no longer do.”
The mats and boards have activities like locking and unlocking, bolts to screw and unscrew and other activities that help keep skills sharp and memories alive.
“Students enthusiastically embraced the project and had fun designing, ordering and collecting items, and making the mats,” Johnson said.
Hooper Care Center was the mentoring organization.
Johnson said Diane Villwok, the center’s administrator, was very supportive. The center also made a new, portable sewing machine available to the class throughout the year, which helped expedite the fabric mats’ completion.
The students and their pastor did run into one large, unexpected challenge when widespread, historic flooding hit the area.
“St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where we meet each week, was inaccessible for several weeks because of the flooding situation,” Johnson said. “We were not able to hold church services for three weeks, as well. Given the number of times we had to cancel classes, the time students were able to work on the activity-fidget mats and boards was limited.
“Consequently, we were not able to complete the number of fabric mats we had hoped to do, and students volunteered to take some mats home with them to complete them.”
The initial project budget was $1,000 and the actual expenses were just $356.85.
Johnson said the reason for the difference was because several items were donated and fewer mats and boards were finished due to weather conditions.
YPC funds are issued on a reimbursement basis so the class will receive a check for the money members actually spent.
The community foundation can use the rest of these funds for another grant, Johnson said.
Melissa Diers, community foundation executive director, also said any unused grant funds are returned to the foundation to be available for YPC projects and those of any other kind.
Johnson pointed out how other donations helped with the project.
“We had estimated the wooden boards would be one of the costliest items, but a generous donation of pre-finished salesman samples of small cabinet doors were given to us at no cost,” Johnson said. “That gift alone saved more than $150, and resulted in less finish work the students had to do.
“In addition, we were given about 15 pairs of used jeans for pockets, belt loops, and shirts with snap closures to use on the fabric mats.”
Several area care facility residents with Alzheimer’s or other memory issues should benefit from the mats and boards.
Johnson said the number of residents in care facilities receiving the items is estimated at between 175 and 200 people — 25 percent of whom will be candidates for the mats and boards.
Now, Johnson is looking to the future.
Four of the six students were confirmed this month. Two remaining students will be joined by a seventh-grade girl in the fall.
“With the materials, we still have from the fidget mat project, I plan to have the students complete the number of fabric mats and wooden boards for which we have supplies,” Johnson said.
In the meantime, students appreciate what they’ve gained from the project.
“I learned there are a lot more people that suffer from Alzheimer’s than I thought,” Alex Hilbers said.
Kaitlin Mundil was interested to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease.
“My grandfather suffered from Alzheimer’s and I was glad to work on a project to help people suffering from the same disease,” Kaitlin said.
Klayton Hilbers also had relatives affected by the disease.
“I had a great grandfather and a great grandmother that passed away from Alzheimer’s and I didn’t really understand why this could take somebody’s life, but now I do,” Klayton said.
Kaylee Hilbers found out that the disease affects more than the individual suffering with it.
“I learned that Alzheimer’s cannot only affect the individual, but also the individual’s family, and it was great knowing that we could use our creativity to design these mats that can help these individuals and their memory,” Kaylee said.
Jocelyn Brazelton appreciated these opportunities as well.
“It felt good knowing it was going to help someone and I was able to use my creative thinking,” Jocelyn said.
Klayton Hilbers believes he and the other students will take away some helpful knowledge from the project.
“It helped us understand good things that you could put on a fidget mat-board if you ever had a family member with Alzheimer’s,” Klayton said. “I also thought it was a good project, because it taught us how to work in a group.”
Johnson expressed her thanks to the community foundation.
“I believe these students will continue to see the importance of doing things for others who need assistance, and will make giving an important part of their lives. Your program is wonderful,” Johnson said.
Diers shared her appreciation for the students.
“This project is a perfect example of how our area youth ‘think outside the box’ as they consider the many ways in which they can make a difference in the lives of others,” Diers said. “We are so proud of these kiddos and pleased to know that the results of their efforts will continue to serve the residents of our area memory care facilities.”