Lois McMullen knows that even the sweetest project can have a sour moment.
It happened years ago while preparations were underway for First Congregational Church’s Annual Christmas Bazaar.
That year, some cinnamon rolls were in a church refrigerator ready to be baked.
But some pickles were in little dishes on a rack above the rolls. Pickle juice dripped down onto the rolls.
Some of the rolls had to be thrown away, but congregants didn’t let the temporarily sour situation foil an otherwise good endeavor.
They just laughed.
“If you don’t laugh when things like that happen, you’re going to have problems – so we laugh a lot in the kitchen,” said McMullen, a 55-year member of the church.
McMullen and other members have had many laughs throughout the years as they’ve volunteered at what is believed to be the first bazaar ever held in the city by a church.
This year, the church is hosting its 75th annual bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the church at 16th and Broad streets. Admission is free and the public is invited to the event, which includes cookies sold by the pound, meals, lightly used books and Christmas decorations for purchase.
Santa will stop by as well.
The event begins with morning coffee and homemade cinnamon rolls. It costs $3 for coffee and a roll.
McMullen said the biggest attraction is the cookie bar.
“At 9 a.m., people run to the cookie bar,” she said, smiling.
A wide selection of cookies are for sale. They include peanut butter blossoms (a peanut butter cookie with a Hershey’s Kiss), spritz and decorated sugar cookies. This year, McMullen tried a cherry cookie recipe, which she said turned out very well.
Customers select their cookies, which are weighed and sold by the pound. Cookies cost $7 a pound. Candies, jellies, salsa and other baked goods are sold, too.
“The second attraction is the ham loaf dinner,” she said.
That meal, which costs $9, is served starting at 11 a.m. The chicken salad plate sells for $7 and pie is sold for $2.50 apiece.
Table centerpieces will be sold for various prices.
A variety of items, including a giraffe baby quilt, will be part of a silent auction. Raffles include those for a 55-inch TV and two tickets to a Manheim Steamroller Christmas concert on Dec. 21.
There’s also the Santa’s Attic, which features a variety of gently used Christmas decorations, which are for sale.
Various arts and crafts will be available for purchase.
“We have a Book Nook, where you can get almost any kind of book very inexpensively,” McMullen added.
For the first time this year, the church has a couple of holiday backdrops. Guests can hand their camera to a church member who will take their photo in front of the holiday scene. Friends and family members can have their photos taken for free.
“Maybe it will become your Christmas photo,” she said.
Santa will be on hand to visit with children.
Event proceeds benefit the church, which is more than 160 years old.
McMullen believes the bazaar was started to provide fellowship and raise funds for the church.
Throughout the years, church members have made and donated a variety of things – wooden toys, doll clothes, aprons, crocheted dishcloths and other items.
In a 2014 Fremont Tribune article, church members talked about the bazaar.
They recalled the late Marge (Mrs. Eldon) Johnson, known for the 12 raisin cream pies she’d make each year.
“In those days, the very first pies that disappeared were her raisin cream pies,” member Pat Harris said in the story.
One year, the meringue separated from the pies.
“So the morning of the bazaar, she made all brand, new pies,” Harris said.
Recently, 12 women gathered to make and freeze 225 ham loaves for the dinner. Women planned to meet at the church today to whip up chicken salad for the event.
McMullen said her daughter, Janet Schorfheide who lives in Lincoln, comes every year to work in the kitchen with her mom at bazaar time.
“She loves the camaraderie of it,” McMullen said.
McMullen notes something else.
“Friendships are made and renewed through this and we have wonderful fellowship opportunities by working together,” she said.
Approximately 45 people volunteer to help and many people attend the annual event.
Good weather is expected this Saturday and McMullen believes many people will attend.
“Last year, we had a snowstorm,” she said. “People came briefly and went home.”
McMullen notes that about a half dozen people, who served as volunteers, have passed on and she said it’s sad to be without them.
“We’ve got a few new, young members who are picking up some of the spots that the rest of us are leaving,” McMullen added.
McMullen looks forward to more bazaars adding, “I hope it continues forever.”