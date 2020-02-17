Conservation Nebraska event to focus on regenerative agriculture

Conservation Nebraska will hold a public event at Keene Memorial Library this Saturday afternoon that will discuss water quality and regenerative agriculture.
The free event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Guest speakers include Martín Darío Hernández Ramírez, Michaela Mast and Graham Christensen.
The event will discuss issues with water quality in areas such as West Point and regenerative agriculture, a form of farming that focuses on soil as the number-one resource and using practices with the end goal to build soil organic matter.
“I really like these speakers because their presentations not only give a lot of facts, but it’s really widely based on the solutions and what we can do to solve these problems,” said Dakota Stock, northeast conservation director for Conservation Nebraska.
Conservation Nebraska is a nonprofit that highlights issues with conservation by holding public events and working with local agencies. It held a film screening of the documentary “Catching the Sun” in Fremont last month.
Stock said the idea for the event came after Mast, another northeast conservation director, was approached by a man from Fremont who attended an event in Omaha.
“He gave us the feedback of how it’s so much more relatable for these farmers out there and this sort of culture that Fremont has,” Stock said. “So he said, ‘If you guys could get this type of event in Fremont, I think you would have a whole lot of people who are interested.’”
At first, Stock said the event was meant to be focused solely on water quality, a main focus of Ramírez. He recently moved from Mexico City to West Point, whose citizens were ordered by the state to stop drinking the water due to high levels of manganese last August.
“He really likes to speak toward the whole chemical process, kind of the engineering side of it, which I think is really interesting,” Stock said.
Ramírez is an environmental engineer for Grassland Dairy Products, where he works with systems of lagoons and aerobic digestions for the plant’s wastewater. He also works with the chlorine system for its portable water system.
“I’ll talk about what kind of water you can have in your house or what sources you can use for water systems, how the treatment of the water indicates when you use portable water for the wastewater treatment plant,” he said. “So what the process is for cleaning the water and the different kinds of quality of water that you have from, portable to land or other kinds.”
After she heard Mast and Christensen’s talks on regenerative agriculture, Stock said she also wanted to add their input to the discussion.
Mast will also be presenting as a soil advocate through Kiss the Ground, a nonprofit that provides education in soil regeneration. She will discuss regenerative agriculture and the science behind how soil works.
Regenerative agriculture is one of three models identified by Kiss the Ground, Mast said. The others include sustainable and degenerative, which she said most farms are currently using.
“Over time, they are causing lots of issues, from desertification to poor water infiltration and lack of micronutrients in the soil,” Mast said. “So [regenerative agriculture] is a way of farming that is looking at these ancient, indigenous wisdom practices and applying it with a modern lens.”
Mast said regenerative farming is done through five principles: animal or livestock integration, using cover crops as soil armor, increased biodiversity by using different crops, minimizing tilling to avoid disturbance and to keep a living root in the soil.
Regenerative farming has also been proven to be more profitable, Mast said.
“Not only is it beneficial from an environmental standpoint, but from an economic standpoint for farmers, it’s also very beneficial,” she said. “So people don’t necessarily have to care about climate change or conservation; they can get into it for reasons that are purely motivated by helping their family and their community.”
You have free articles remaining.
Christensen is president of GC Resolve, a network partner of Regenerate Nebraska that aims to increase education for regenerative communities, and GC ReVOLT, a solar energy company that also provides education.
As Christensen also owns a farm by Oakland, Stock said she believed he was a great fit for the discussion.
“No matter what I come in with, no matter what kind of event that I come in with, if the people who are speakers are not in the same field as these people that are coming in, there’s none of that relevance, there’s not going to be any connection,” she said. “So it’s just that really close-knit community that I want to stick to and speak to. Because I know that Fremont is like that, and I want to continue to appeal to that beautiful community that Fremont has.”
A fifth-generation farmer, Christensen said he wants to engage with farmers across the state. He also said as a Midland University graduate, he was familiar with the community of Fremont.
“I know a lot of people there, I lived there for four years, we have tractors that we bought out of there,” he said. “So for me, I’m just really excited to engage with the people of Fremont.”
Christensen said the United States is in a farm crisis, as 20% of operations are facing bankruptcy.
“We’re looking at alternative options that keep farmers in Nebraska or that present new opportunities for more young farmers to be able to get on the land,” he said. “Regenerative is the only way that we can, I think, encompass everyone and still respect their independent nature on their independent business.”
Christensen’s presentation will focus on agriculture in Nebraska and practices farmers can use to ease into regenerative agriculture.
“The overall goal is to try to get farmers some more tools and some more insight on how they can be able to make some really simple transitional moves as far as regenerative practices or soil health-based practices that can give them a little bit more leverage in their farming business moving forward,” he said.
The presentation will also discuss issues from current practices and the challenges farmers are facing, Christensen said.
“We’ll dive deep into all those to set us up for how farmers are basically kind of front and center of the solution to a lot of these kinds of issues by utilizing very simple changes,” he said. “We’ll even start talking about ecosystem services or new carbon market, storage market opportunities for farmers that are starting to trickle into this area now too.”
Stock said she’s learned a lot from Christensen’s talks, including the use of animals for regenerative agriculture.
“It’s just really a beautiful, diverse ecosystem within these regenerative farms that I think we’ve really moved away from,” she said. “And it’s crazy, because it’s just incredible to watch things just balance out and to use all these natural solutions to the bug problems and the pest problems.”
Even with farming moving in a new direction, Christensen said he wants farmers to know that change isn’t a bad thing for them.
“That’s really what it’s all about, is putting our farmers in the lead role of these environmental issues, but making sure that they are able to transition into these areas without risk and being able to squeeze out more opportunity from these situations so these can be long-sustaining and continuing the multi-generational family tradition of independent businesses here,” he said.
With his presentation, Ramírez said he wants to break scientific terms down for the public.
“It’s important for people to understand the quality of water and the risk of waterborne diseases,” he said. “So I think it’s very important for people to know those kinds of things.”
Mast said she was looking forward to discussing with people about the future of regenerative farming and answering any questions they had for her.
“I hope that people take away that they have an opportunity to really be a part of a big movement toward coming back into a relationship with the land that is mutually beneficial and that people will feel inspired and that their creativity will be opened,” she said. “I also hope they might just come away feeling a bit more hopeful about the future, whether that’s future generations or just for their own lives next week.”