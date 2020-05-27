Conservation Nebraska to host online discussion on flood predictions

Dorsey is a Fremont native and has a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science and soil health, as well as a Master’s degree in agronomy. As an agriculture technology manager at Valmont Industries, he spends a majority of his time traveling the world.

“I think he said he’s generally only in Fremont like three months out of the whole year altogether,” Stock said. “He’s always going someplace, so he’s got great experience in reading the soil and flood predictions and all that stuff.”

Stock said the event will cover various topics, including predictions for flood size frequency, what factors contribute to flooding and engineer approaches to flooding.

“We’ll also discuss the importance of wetlands, as well as the role of urbanization and flooding,” she said. “So it’s kind of where Fremont comes in and what kind of role it’s played rather than it just being a big open field with trees.”

Attendees can register for the discussion on its Facebook event page, Stock said.