Conservation Nebraska to host webinar on gardening, pollination

Conservation Nebraska will host a webinar on the importance of pollinators with gardening for Dodge County this weekend.
Kathleen Cue, horticulture educator for Nebraska Extension in Dodge County, will speak online this Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.
The webinar will be available on Zoom and will allow for Q&A through a chatbox, in which the public can enter any questions they have for Cue.
Conservation Nebraska works on education for the public on areas like climate, gardening and wildlife through events, including guest speakers and film screenings.
Dakota Stock, northeast conservation director, said Cue’s talk will focus on different gardening techniques and the importance of pollination.
“She has a big focus on native plants and insects, so she’s going to dive into native bees,” she said. “I know when I talked to her, she told me about how 250 native bees can do the work of 30,000 honeybees, which is crazy because honeybees are the famous, well-known bees.”
The discussion will also go over urban gardening techniques, which Stock said will be more useful for the people attending.
“She’ll definitely be getting people to be knowledgeable in what native plants can work in their yards,” she said. “And of course, not using any pesticides, herbicides, trying to steer away from those things and use more of a permaculture type of outlook on gardening.”
Stock said the event was held online due to social distancing and self-quarantine with the coronavirus pandemic. All of Conserve Nebraska’s events through May have been moved to webinars, and discussion with soon take place on whether or not that will be prolonged.
“It’s kind of crazy because Conservation Nebraska, our main focus is connecting people and gathering people and teaching them through these connections and inspiring people through those public gatherings,” Stock said. “So we have been trying to get creative on our online platforms in trying to advance that.”
One of those advancements has been the creation of Facebook groups for the different regions of Nebraska. The Conservation Nebraska Northeast Region Group currently has nearly 150 members for discussion.
“We’re just trying to make that a little more personal and get people involved so they can have a piece of the puzzle by posting things and asking questions about what they’re interested in,” Stock said. “So that’s kind of how we’re gearing up to be more of an online-based organization, rather than what we’ve always been with those in-person meetings and meetups.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Stock said the discussion on minimizing pesticides is so important because of its effect on public health. As with any illness, she said healthier people will be able to better defend themselves from the virus.
“This whole movement, it might seem like it’s really geared toward environmentalism and only fighting for the planet,” Stock said, “but in the end, so much of it is for the people and the future, the sustainability of our generations of our own people.”
To register for the webinar, visit the Facebook event page or email Stock at dstock@neconserve.org.
