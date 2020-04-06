Conservation Nebraska to host webinar on gardening, pollination

Stock said the event was held online due to social distancing and self-quarantine with the coronavirus pandemic. All of Conserve Nebraska’s events through May have been moved to webinars, and discussion with soon take place on whether or not that will be prolonged.

“It’s kind of crazy because Conservation Nebraska, our main focus is connecting people and gathering people and teaching them through these connections and inspiring people through those public gatherings,” Stock said. “So we have been trying to get creative on our online platforms in trying to advance that.”

One of those advancements has been the creation of Facebook groups for the different regions of Nebraska. The Conservation Nebraska Northeast Region Group currently has nearly 150 members for discussion.

“We’re just trying to make that a little more personal and get people involved so they can have a piece of the puzzle by posting things and asking questions about what they’re interested in,” Stock said. “So that’s kind of how we’re gearing up to be more of an online-based organization, rather than what we’ve always been with those in-person meetings and meetups.”