Conserve Nebraska event to focus on regenerative agriculture

As Christensen also owns a farm by Oakland, Stock said she believed he was a great fit for the discussion.

“No matter what I come in with, no matter what kind of event that I come in with, if the people who are speakers are not in the same field as these people that are coming in, there’s none of that relevance, there’s not going to be any connection,” she said. “So it’s just that really close-knit community that I want to stick to and speak to. Because I know that Fremont is like that, and I want to continue to appeal to that beautiful community that Fremont has.”

A fifth-generation farmer, Christensen said he wants to engage with farmers across the state. He also said as a Midland University graduate, he was familiar with the community of Fremont.

“I know a lot of people there, I lived there for four years, we have tractors that we bought out of there,” he said. “So for me, I’m just really excited to engage with the people of Fremont.”

Christensen said the United States is in a farm crisis, as 20% of operations are facing bankruptcy.