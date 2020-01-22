Compared to other forms of education Conserve Nebraska provides, Dakota Stock, northeast conservation director, said movie screenings act as a “softer” way of learning.
“You have the visual aspect, you have the auditory aspect, and then afterward, we always like to have a roundtable discussion to kind of evoke and engage the people and what their feelings are and make it more inclusive,” she said. “It’s just fun and easy.”
Conserve Nebraska, a nonprofit that focuses on conservation issues in the state, will do just that with a screening of the 2015 documentary “Catching the Sun” at the Milady Coffeehouse on Saturday.
The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will conclude with a discussion on the film. Attendees can register on the Facebook event page “Screening of Catching the Sun.”
“Catching the Sun,” directed by Shalini Kantayya and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, focuses on communities’ shift toward solar power. It focuses on three entrepreneurs: Van Jones, Debbie Dooley and Zhongwei Jiang.
“It kind of looks at solar energy through the lens of people actually trained to become solar installers to show how this particular enterprise invigorates job industries, as well as just what moving toward a clean energy future might look like for communities,” program manager Amanda Gangwish said. “And so because we focus a lot on conservation and environmental topics and issues, clean energy is one of those big ones that we do a lot of education around.”
Stock, who has been with Conservation Nebraska for almost three months, said she’s been meeting with different communities in northeast Nebraska to see what conservation issues are present as she starts organizing education through screenings, guest speakers and even a future podcast.
Stock said she thought “Catching the Sun” would be a great film to show people due to its variety of subjects, which range from Jones, who worked as former President Barack Obama’s special adviser for green jobs, to Dooley, a co-founder of the Atlanta Tea Party.
“It’s neat to see that different partisan,” she said. “It’s about both sides, so it kind of includes all of that. But the main focus is how green-collar jobs are really what we need right now to boom this industry and this movement.”
“Catching the Sun” also teaches people that they don’t have to go zero-waste or buy an electric car to help the environment, which Stock said are mostly only available to the wealthy.
“This movie really, really dives into how there can be an increase in movement through starting those green-collar jobs and including everyone,” she said. “So I think it speaks to a lot of people.”
Gangwish said that she hopes the screening teaches people something they didn’t know and sparks a interest in becoming involved.
“Especially when it comes to such a complex issue as clean energy, we’ve just found that a lot of people just need that stepping block to introduce them to this sort of topic,” she said. “So just having that comfortable setting where they can be introduced to the topic just kind of helps accelerate them into wanting to learn more, wanting to be involved more.”
Stock said although she wants people to know more about the topic of clean energy and spread the word, she said she also wants people to walk away from the discussion hopeful.
“I think that hope is sometimes being lost in this whole movement and there’s a lot of despair and fear that’s being evoked,” she said. “But hope is, I think, what truly moves people.”
With her position, Stock said she felt honored to be working in Fremont.
“I’ve spent a few days there just kind of getting to know some of the community members, and everyone was so inviting and wonderful,” she said. “I’m just so happy to have this community as the one that I’m trying to do this work in.”