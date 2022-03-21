 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Construction begins on Fremont Northeast Bypass

Road construction

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that worked started March 14 on U.S. Highway 30/275.

There will be various lane closures during construction of the Fremont Northeast Bypass.

Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln has the $3,764.634 contract. Lane closures are necessary for pavement and bridge repairs. Anticipated completion is summer 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

