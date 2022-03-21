Construction begins on Fremont Northeast Bypass

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that worked started March 14 on U.S. Highway 30/275.
There will be various lane closures during construction of the Fremont Northeast Bypass.
Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln has the $3,764.634 contract. Lane closures are necessary for pavement and bridge repairs. Anticipated completion is summer 2022.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today