After being delayed due to rainy weather over the past month, construction work on Military Avenue officially began Monday.
Traffic cones were already set up throughout a portion of the westbound lane of E. Military between Grant Street to Clarmar Avenue as crews from Pavers Inc. began a repaving project..
The project has been a long time coming says Fremont Director of Public Works Dave Goedeken.
“Basically the project will go from the football field (Heedum Field) over to Bell Street,” Goedeken said. “The asphalt is in really bad condition and we’ve been patching it for a number of years so we are going to tear out all the asphalt, rebuild the sections of pavement that need to be repaired and replace it with new asphalt.”
The project will also include the replacement of ADA handicap ramps to bring them into compliance with current standards, Goedeken said.
Pavers Inc. of Waverly, was awarded the bid for the project in July 2018 at a total of $242,740.
The project will include temporary closures of Military Avenue at certain times during the work week until the project is completed. Parking in the area will also be limited.
The city is also requesting that all property owners along the stretch of the project to refrain from watering or running sprinklers while the project is underway.
While the awarded bid required the company to complete the work by July 1, City Administrator Brian Newton says consistent rain throughout the spring extended the completion date.
“As much as we would like to have it done by July 1, I’m sure it won’t be done by that date because of all of the rain,” Newton said.
When the weather cooperates, the existing asphalt overlay, which is around 10 years old, will be ground off before a new 1.5-2 inch thick overlay will be applied over the concrete base.
Newton added that even with rain causing delays to several road construction projects slated for this summer, he expects both the Military Avenue and work on Johnson Road south of Fremont Middle School to be completed before the school year starts in August.
Those with questions about road construction projects, and those with needs that require access to areas under construction, are encouraged to call the Fremont Public Works Department at 402-727-2638.