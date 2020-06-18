Construction information regarding Fremont Southeast Beltway to be posted online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In place of a public meeting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will post pre-construction information regarding the construction of the Fremont Southeast Beltway project in Dodge County including phasing, traffic impacts, and schedule on the NDOT website.

The project is approximately 3.2 miles of new four-lane divided expressway on the southeast side of Fremont. The project will include two new overpasses for the BNSF and Union Pacific railroads. The purpose of the beltway is to improve traffic flow and safety on U.S. Highway 77 (US-77) via a high-speed beltway around the southeast side of Fremont. The beltway will improve local access and mobility and the regional connectivity between US-77, U.S. Highway 275 (US-275), and U.S. Highway 30 (US-30).

The project will also improve safety and reduce traffic congestion in the residential and downtown areas of Fremont, facilitating future economic growth in the area. The project is needed to address increased travel demands on the area’s transportation network, and challenges associated with truck traffic in and around Fremont.

Project materials and a prerecorded presentation will be available July 2 on the NDOT website at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/ by clicking on the “Fremont Southeast Beltway” link.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0