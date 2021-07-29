 Skip to main content
Construction project to begin Friday in Washington Heights area
editor's pick top story

  • Updated
Road construction

The City of Fremont and C-R Menn will start construction on Iowa Street in northwest Fremont on Friday, July 30.

Iowa Street will be closed from Colorado Avenue to Wyoming Avenue. Traffic flow will be affected.

The construction project at Second and Howard streets is completed and the intersection is now open.

For more information, contact the public works office at 402-727-2638.

