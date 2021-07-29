Construction project to begin Friday in Washington Heights area

The City of Fremont and C-R Menn will start construction on Iowa Street in northwest Fremont on Friday, July 30.
Iowa Street will be closed from Colorado Avenue to Wyoming Avenue. Traffic flow will be affected.
The construction project at Second and Howard streets is completed and the intersection is now open.
For more information, contact the public works office at 402-727-2638.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
