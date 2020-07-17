Construction set to begin on South Luther Road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Weather permitting, work will begin Friday, July 17, to construct a new stretch of Luther Road, south of Morningside Road.

This construction is part of the Luther Road South Project. Work will include building storm sewer, building approximately 400 LF of new road, and creating sidewalks west of the new pavement. There will be temporary road closures until work is complete.

The start date and completion time are estimates only and may vary depending on the weather.

Yong Construction Co. is the contractor on this project. The construction company requests the public’s cooperation while they are performing work and strongly encourage you to pay close attention to parking restrictions and street closures so that work can be performed expeditiously.

Contact the Public Works Department if you have any concerns. For more information, call 402‐727‐2638.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0