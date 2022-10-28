Construction to begin Monday on Cuming Street

The City of Fremont and C-R Menn with J & R Construction & Concrete, LLC will be working on pavement rehabilitation on Cuming Street from Grant Street to Hancock Street beginning Monday, Oct. 31.
Traffic flow will be affected and access may be impaired during construction. Crews will do their best to keep inconveniences to a minimum.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
