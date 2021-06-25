 Skip to main content
Construction to close Old U.S. Highway 275 on Tuesday
  Updated
Road construction

Weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, June 29, at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., eastbound Old U.S. Highway 275 will be closed between Downing Street and Schilke Baseball Complex in Fremont, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Graham Construction, Inc., of Omaha, has the $61,911,454 contract. Closure is necessary for Old US-275 connector/access road intersection pavement for the new Fremont Southeast Beltway.

Eastbound traffic will be maintained with a marked detour and westbound traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Anticipated project completion is fall 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

