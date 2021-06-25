Construction to close Old U.S. Highway 275 on Tuesday

Weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, June 29, at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., eastbound Old U.S. Highway 275 will be closed between Downing Street and Schilke Baseball Complex in Fremont, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Support Local Journalism
Graham Construction, Inc., of Omaha, has the $61,911,454 contract. Closure is necessary for Old US-275 connector/access road intersection pavement for the new Fremont Southeast Beltway.
Eastbound traffic will be maintained with a marked detour and westbound traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Anticipated project completion is fall 2022.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.