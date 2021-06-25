Construction to close Old U.S. Highway 275 on Tuesday

Weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, June 29, at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., eastbound Old U.S. Highway 275 will be closed between Downing Street and Schilke Baseball Complex in Fremont, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Graham Construction, Inc., of Omaha, has the $61,911,454 contract. Closure is necessary for Old US-275 connector/access road intersection pavement for the new Fremont Southeast Beltway.

Eastbound traffic will be maintained with a marked detour and westbound traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Anticipated project completion is fall 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.