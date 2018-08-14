First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg recently announced the launch of the NEST 529 Back-to-School Photo Drawing, a new scholarship opportunity open to families across the United States.
NEST 529 invites families to capture and submit back-to-school photos of children 8 years old or younger by Sept. 30, 2018, the date the contest closes. Ten randomly selected winners will be awarded $2,000 each in the form of a NEST 529 contribution. Entries will be accepted by mail and online at www.NEST529.com/scholarships.
Each photo should include only one child, who would be the beneficiary of the NEST 529 account if the photo is one of the 10 winning photos.
Scholarship rules and details are available at www.NEST529.com/scholarships and treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/scholarships.