Contest to feature farm-themed photos

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha recently announced the sixth annual NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing. The drawing will be open to submissions from Nebraska residents now through May 15, 2020.

To enter the NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing, participants are encouraged to submit a farm-themed photo taken of or by a child 13 years old or younger as of May 15, 2020, along with a short caption. Six randomly selected winners will each receive a $1,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings Plan account.

Submissions to the NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing will be sorted into six Drawing Groups, determined by age and Nebraska Congressional District. One winner will then be selected at random from each group. Submissions can be made via mail or online at NEST529.com/scholarships.

For full details and to enter the Drawing, visit NEST529.com/scholarships. More information is also available at NEST529.com or treasurer.nebraska.gov.

