Controlled burn scheduled for Thursday at tree disposal site
City Alert

The City of Fremont has scheduled a controlled burn of tree debris at the tree disposal site for Thursday, Jan. 21.

The burn is contingent on the weather and is subject to change. The controlled burn is anticipated to last a couple of days. The tree debris that will be burned is unable to be processed through the grinder.

The tree disposal site is located on the west side of South Broad Street, just north of the Platte River Bridge.

