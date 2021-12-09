 Skip to main content
Cookie walk set for Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church

Trinity Lutheran Church

Trinity Lutheran Church at 1546 N. Luther Road in Fremont will be having its annual Youth Cookie Walk from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

All proceeds from the sale will go to youth activities.

