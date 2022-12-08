 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Cookie walk to benefit Trinity Youth Ministry

  • 0
First Congregational Church cookies

Christmas cookies will be sold at area holiday events this weekend. 

 Courtesy photo

The Trinity Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., in Fremont.

Attendees should use the east doors.

Shoppers will be able to pick from a large variety of cookies and fill a container. The cookie walk is a fundraiser for the Trinity Youth Ministry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News