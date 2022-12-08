Cookie walk to benefit Trinity Youth Ministry

The Trinity Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., in Fremont.
Attendees should use the east doors.
Shoppers will be able to pick from a large variety of cookies and fill a container. The cookie walk is a fundraiser for the Trinity Youth Ministry.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
