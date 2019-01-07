The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the fourth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship (FLAGship) Program.
The FLAGship Program is a scholarship program for future ag leaders in Nebraska. The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in the state of Nebraska. New this year, two of the scholarship will be open to non-ag majors, and three will be open to ag-only majors.
To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of NeCGA or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. The application for the FLAGship Program must include one letter of recommendation, a current resume (not to exceed one page), as well as proof that the student is continuing their education in state. Applicants are also asked to explain how they will advocate for agriculture in their future career as well as what issues they feel the ag industry is currently facing.
Applications must be postmarked by March 1, 2019. Packets can be mailed to 4435 O Street, Suite 210 Lincoln, NE 68510 ATTN: Scholarship, or emailed to mwrich@necga.org. Recipients will be notified by April 2019 and scholarships will be distributed in December 2019. For more information about the scholarship and an application, please visit necga.org or call 402-438-6459.