CORONAVIRUS > DAILY TRACKER (copy)

DODGE COUNTY
Total positive: 12
Total Tested Not Detected*: 227
Total Tested: 239
WASHINGTON COUNTY:
Total positive: 20
Total Tested Not Detected*: 109
Total Tested: 129
DOUGLAS COUNTY:
Total positive: 266
Total Tested Not Detected*: 3,333
Total Tested: 3,610
SAUNDERS COUNTY:
Total positive: 6
Total Tested Not Detected*: 105
Total Tested: 111
CUMING COUNTY:
Total positive: 2
Total Tested Not Detected*: 21
Total Tested: 23
BURT COUNTY:
Total positive: 1
Total Tested Not Detected*: 29
Total Tested: 30
STATE TOTALS:
Tested Positives: 1,138
Total Tested Not Detected*: 12,539
Total Tested: 13,753
Deaths: 24
5 COUNTIES WITH MOST CONFIRMED CASES:
HALL: 293
DOUGLAS: 266
ADAMS: 85
LANCASTER: 63
SARPY: 48
*Does not include inconclusive results. Information provided by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Data are representative of Nebraska residents, are provisional and data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Updated at 5:40 p.m., April 16, 2020.
