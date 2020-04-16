CORONAVIRUS > DAILY TRACKER

DODGE COUNTY
Total positive: 12
Total Tested Not Detected*: 211
Total Tested: 223
WASHINGTON COUNTY:
Total positive: 20
Total Tested Not Detected*: 108
Total Tested: 128
DOUGLAS COUNTY:
Total positive: 259
Total Tested Not Detected*: 3,267
Total Tested: 3,563
SAUNDERS COUNTY:
Total positive: 6
Total Tested Not Detected*: 102
Total Tested: 108
CUMING COUNTY:
Total positive: 2
Total Tested Not Detected*: 21
Total Tested: 23
BURT COUNTY:
Total positive: 1
Total Tested Not Detected*: 28
Total Tested: 29
STATE TOTALS:
Tested Positives: 1,066
Total Tested Not Detected*: 12,038
Total Tested: 13,173
Deaths: 24
5 COUNTIES WITH MOST CONFIRMED CASES:
HALL: 268
DOUGLAS: 259
ADAMS: 73
LANCASTER: 62
SARPY: 47
*Does not include inconclusive results. Information provided by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Data are representative of Nebraska residents, are provisional and data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Updated at 5:40 p.m., April 16, 2020.
