CORONAVIRUS > DAILY TRACKER

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

DODGE COUNTY

Total positive: 12

Total Tested Not Detected*: 211

Total Tested: 223

 

WASHINGTON COUNTY:

Total positive: 20

Total Tested Not Detected*: 108

Total Tested: 128

 

DOUGLAS COUNTY:

Total positive: 259

Total Tested Not Detected*: 3,267

Total Tested: 3,563

 

SAUNDERS COUNTY:

Total positive: 6

Total Tested Not Detected*: 102

Total Tested: 108

 

CUMING COUNTY:

Total positive: 2

Total Tested Not Detected*: 21

Total Tested: 23

 

BURT COUNTY:

Total positive: 1

Total Tested Not Detected*: 28

Total Tested: 29

 

STATE TOTALS:

Tested Positives: 1,066

Total Tested Not Detected*: 12,038

Total Tested: 13,173

Deaths: 24

5 COUNTIES WITH MOST CONFIRMED CASES:

HALL: 268

DOUGLAS: 259

ADAMS: 73

LANCASTER: 62

SARPY: 47

*Does not include inconclusive results. Information provided by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Data are representative of Nebraska residents, are provisional and data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Updated at 5:40 p.m., April 16, 2020.

