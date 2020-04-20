CORONAVIRUS > DAILY TRACKER

DODGE COUNTY
Total positive: 18
Total Tested Not Detected*: 260
Total Tested: 278
WASHINGTON COUNTY:
Total positive: 21
Total Tested Not Detected*: 122
Total Tested: 143
DOUGLAS COUNTY:
Total positive: 291
Total Tested Not Detected*: 3,784
Total Tested: 4,088
SAUNDERS COUNTY:
Total positive: 6
Total Tested Not Detected*: 118
Total Tested: 124
CUMING COUNTY:
Total positive: 2
Total Tested Not Detected*: 22
Total Tested: 24
BURT COUNTY:
Total positive: 1
Total Tested Not Detected*: 30
Total Tested: 31
STATE TOTALS:
Tested Positives: 1,648
Total Tested Not Detected*: 14,724
Total Tested: 16,478
Deaths: 33
5 COUNTIES WITH MOST CONFIRMED CASES:
HALL: 531
DOUGLAS: 291
DAWSON: 172
ADAMS: 100
LANCASTER: 87
*Does not include inconclusive results. Information provided by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Data are representative of Nebraska residents, are provisional and data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Updated at 5:40 p.m., April 16, 2020.
