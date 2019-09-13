A Costco chicken processing complex in south Fremont started its full production this Monday.
The plant, which is run by Lincoln Premium Poultry, will provide the corporation with around 2 million birds per week, about 40% of its U.S. needs.
The products will be sold in warehouses in Omaha and Lincoln, as well as far west as Alaska and Hawaii.
The complex ran a test bird for practice on Sept. 4, with Chief Operating Officer Walt Shafer walking through the facility with equipment operators to make sure everything was working correctly, LPP spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said.
Kolterman said the equipment came together well considering the scale of the operation, which she said will provide an annual economic impact of $1.2 billion.
“One vendor from overseas commented to me, “In all my years doing this, I have never seen a commissioning come together so smoothly,’” she said. “That means a lot to us. We do have some minor kinks to work out, but we will get there.”
You have free articles remaining.
There are currently around 500 employees working at the plant, and there are plans to have up to 500 more working the processing facility, feed mill, hatchery, live operations and corporate, Kolterman said.
Kolterman said around 97% of the current employees are from Fremont and the surrounding communities, which have also seen the creation of new businesses as a result of the plant.
“Anecdotal comments on why they chose to come work for us have run the gamut, but many have cited wanting a shorter commute, not wanting to ever be caught outside of their community again during a flood event, wanting more opportunities for growth, better pay, benefits and the like,” she said.
Kolterman said one worker, a single mother with three kids, was able to move out of a shelter into an apartment, and has talked with managers about going back to school.
“Stories like this should make us all proud of the growth and opportunity that is being created here in Fremont, not just at LPP, but across the community from ancillary businesses and other businesses growing as well,” she said.
The plant plans to hold a ribbon-cutting event on Oct. 19. More information will be available in the coming weeks.