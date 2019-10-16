A recently opened Costco poultry processing plant in south Fremont will be having its ribbon-cutting ceremony this Saturday.
The plant, which is run by Lincoln Premium Poultry, started operations in early September and plans to provide Costco with 2 million birds per week.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will take place at 9:30 a.m., is invite-only. The ceremony will be followed by a public open house from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the plant at 1325 E. Cloverly Road.
The ceremony will be attended by Governor Pete Ricketts, Mayor Scott Getzschman and members of the Fremont City Council.
“We have very much appreciated the commitment of Governor Ricketts to this project and to the continued growth of Nebraska,” LPP spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said. “He has been a great resource throughout the entire process.”
During the open house, Kolterman said attendees should wear close-toed flat shoes to ensure that they can walk through the facility without catching a toe or heel on the floor.
You have free articles remaining.
“People will have the opportunity to see a great deal of our facility, including many of the production areas,” she said. “It’s also a great chance for our employees to show their families where they work.”
Since the plant has opened, Kolterman said Costco and LPP have found wonderful partnerships with Nebraskans in the area.
“Our employees are fantastic and our regional partners, including our farmers, have been great as well,” she said. “Nebraskans have long been known as people who have an amazing work ethic, and we have seen that across the board.”
Kolterman said the companies are excited to have the opportunity to share their facility with the community.
“I know there is a lot of interest in this,” she said, “and we’re hopeful that community members attending the event will learn a lot more about our operations.”