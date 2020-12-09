'Couch Shopping' event will allow for local businesses to sell product online

Fremont shoppers can purchase from nine local businesses this Thursday — all without leaving their front door.

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Couch Shopping” event online from 6-7 p.m. Thursday on its Facebook page.

The event, which aims to provide a safe shopping experience for the holidays, will have a “QVC-style” livestream for the businesses, allowing them to show products for viewers to purchase.

Businesses involved include: Mom’s Popcorn, Sampter’s, SWS Fashion Company, Chestnut Market, Gallery 92 West, Country Traditions, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity HomeStore, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Selectel Wireless.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said each business will have a representative on air who will present three to five products for 10 minutes.

“The way it’ll work is people will just tune in on our Facebook page for the live event, and then they’ll just mark ‘sold’ in the chat if they see something they like,” Lea said. “And then we will get their email and we’ll work out on the details on payment and delivery or pickup with the merchants there selling those products.”