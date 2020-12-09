'Couch Shopping' event will allow for local businesses to sell product online

Fremont shoppers can purchase from nine local businesses this Thursday — all without leaving their front door.
The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Couch Shopping” event online from 6-7 p.m. Thursday on its Facebook page.
The event, which aims to provide a safe shopping experience for the holidays, will have a “QVC-style” livestream for the businesses, allowing them to show products for viewers to purchase.
Businesses involved include: Mom’s Popcorn, Sampter’s, SWS Fashion Company, Chestnut Market, Gallery 92 West, Country Traditions, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity HomeStore, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Selectel Wireless.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said each business will have a representative on air who will present three to five products for 10 minutes.
“The way it’ll work is people will just tune in on our Facebook page for the live event, and then they’ll just mark ‘sold’ in the chat if they see something they like,” Lea said. “And then we will get their email and we’ll work out on the details on payment and delivery or pickup with the merchants there selling those products.”
Lea said the idea came from a similar chamber event that recently took place in Canada, and thought it was a good concept to start using and an easy way to show what merchandise Fremont has.
“2020 is all about reinventing yourself, so that’s kind of what brought it on,” she said. “Obviously, we’re always looking for more ways to just give folks in Fremont a better idea of our businesses and bringing exposure to our businesses.”
Lea said the ultimate goal of the event is to give opportunities to the public to shop local, even if shopping online is more convenient.
“That’s not necessarily staying right here in our community, so this is a great way to still have a very easy way to see products, but keep that money right here in Fremont so we can continue to see our businesses grow and prosper,” she said. It’s been a rough year, so anything we can do to make things a little bit easier on those businesses, we are happy to do.”
