The Fremont City Council approved an amendment that would make it easier for police officers to take action on abandoned vehicles in the city Tuesday night.
The amendment passed 4-3, with Councilmembers Brad Yerger, Susan Jacobus and Glen Ellis voting no. Mayor Scott Getzschman cast the deciding vote to approve the amendment. Councilperson Linda McClain was not present.
Ordinance 5498 applies to Section 5-902 of the Fremont Municipal Code, which deals with the storage of dismantled, wrecked, junked and inoperable motor vehicles.
The staff report states that these vehicles in the city have become “eyesores” and can lead to habitats for rodents and noxious weed growth.
This ordinance will allow the city to tow a junked motor vehicle that has not been moved in 30 days. A “junked motor vehicle” is defined as a vehicle that has expired or no license plates or is “wrecked, dismantled, partially dismantled, inoperable, not towable, not drivable, abandoned or discarded.”
Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer, who brought the amendment forward, said he changed the language from the last reading at Yerger’s request to allow a five-day grace period after the vehicle’s towing to claim it, not including the day of execution, weekends or holidays.
Yerger said although he supported the ordinance, he took issue with how officers would be able to define a vehicle as “junked.”
“Can law enforcement come onto your private property and tell you, ‘Start that vehicle up and drive it around the block to demonstrate that it is movable,’ when you can look at it and see that it has four wheels, four tires and it looks movable?” he said. “As the owner, I don’t want to have to repeat that time-consuming process, but this ordinance would say, ‘You have no choice. You’ll move the vehicle or we’ll tow it.’”
Councilperson Kuhns said he agreed with Yerger, something that “wouldn’t happen very often,” and said the ordinance’s wording confused him.
Wimer said the ordinance would require officers to be “reasonable” on what is and what isn’t a junked car.
“You got to give the officers a little latitude with the ability to enforce these ordinances with restricting them so narrowly or making them jump through so many hoops to get these things done that the ordinance becomes completely ineffective,” he said. “And the more hoops you have the officers jump through, the less likely they want to enforce them because it becomes so difficult.”
The ordinance’s proponents said it was tailored for bettering the community and wouldn’t affect people who have undrivable cars outside, like car hobbyists.
“It’s complaint-driven, and if you’re a good neighbor, your neighbors are not going to call in on you,” Councilperson Mark Legband said. “So we’re doing a lot of what-ifs that probably aren’t going to happen.”
The ordinance had public comments from Fremont car hobbyists, with one in favor and another who was against it. T.J. Flesher claimed the ordinance would affect his car build, which doesn’t have a garage, while Gregory Karmann said it would be doing the city a favor to get rid of the junked vehicles.
Yerger motioned to hold off voting on the ordinance until Sept. 10, but the motion failed, with councilmembers Legand, Mark Jensen and Matt Bechtel voting against it and Getzschman providing the deciding vote.
The council also held the first reading for the Appropriation Bill, or the 2019-2021 biennial budget statement, and voted 7-0 to hold the second and third readings on Sept. 3 and 10.
Director of Finance Jody Sanders said the budget was revised to hold more forward-looking items and technology tools.
New items presented at the meeting included allowing a six-month, internet-only card for businesses to use for training and a revision of the government salary pay plan.