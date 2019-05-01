The Fremont City Council approved two interlocal agreements which will seek to address flooding, drainage and future emergencies in the community during its meeting on Tuesday.
After voting to approve an interlocal agreement with Dodge County, Village of Inglewood and the Lower Platte North Natural Resource District to create a Joint Water Management Advisory Board during its meeting on April 9, the council voted the rescind the previous agreement and enter into a new expanded agreement that includes a variety of governmental entities within the county.
The newly passed interlocal agreement expands the board to also include: the city of North Bend, the Cotterell Diking and Drainage District, the Ames Diking and Drainage District, the North Bend Diking and Drainage District, Elkhorn Township, Platte Township, Sanitary and Improvement District No 3 near Lake Ventura and Sanitary and Improvement District No. 5 near Timberwood.
“After I brought it to you and after the county considered it we had several phone calls saying that this should be larger and should encompass all the governmental entities in Dodge County,” City Administrator Brian Newton told the council. “We thought that was a great idea.”
The new board will address drainage issues and other water management vulnerabilities throughout the county. It was approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on April 24.
The board will also include two representatives from each involved entity, and Mayor Scott Getzschman chose to appoint Councilmember Mark Jensen and Council President Susan Jacobus as representatives for the City of Fremont.
According to Newton, the Joint Water Management Advisory Board’s first meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 16.
He also said that language within the agreement was included to ensure that the interlocal agreement isn’t invalidated if one of the proposed entities votes to not be included.
“In case one of these entities says no for some reason it doesn’t invalidate the entire agreement,” he said. “So it allows anybody that signs this by May 1 to be part of it.”
Mayor Scott Getzschman says that the creation of a Joint Water Management Advisory Board that encompasses as many governmental entities within the county as possible is important to ensure as many people have a say as possible when it comes to drainage, flow and flooding issues within Dodge County.
“The intent is to make sure everyone has a say-so at the table when we have the Corps of Engineers or the NRD at a meeting,” he said. “Through this, they have a say-so on the direction we are going to work.”
The council also voted to approve and interlocal agreement with the City of Lincoln that ensures mutual assistance in times of emergency.
Both the City of Fremont and Lincoln had already signed a memorandum of understanding after Chief Building Inspector Don Simon reached out to Lincoln to obtain extra inspectors to help in the process of inspecting homes after flooding in March.
“We put together an MOU (memorandum of understanding) and they came back and said they would like to have a longer-term interlocal agreement,” Newton said.
The approved interlocal agreement does not have an end date, which Director of Finance Jody Sanders says is important in addressing future emergency situations like recent flooding.
“Having these agreements in place prior to an event is important so that as we go to FEMA and NEMA for assistance, one of the boilerplate things they ask is they want to see all of our mutual assistance agreements,” she said.