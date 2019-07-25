The Fremont City Council began discussions on the upcoming 2020-2021 biennial budget process during a special meeting on Tuesday.
No action was taken on any potential budget decisions during the meeting, with the discussion instead serving as an opportunity for the city’s Director of Finance Jody Sanders to provide the council with insight into the budget approval process which will take place over the next two months.
Part of Sanders’ presentation to the council included a timeline for this year’s biennial budget approval process.
The council will hold two additional study sessions focused on the budget in August, with study sessions being held on Aug. 6 and Aug. 20. The regularly scheduled city council meeting on Aug. 27 will include a public hearing on the budget, first reading or introduction of the appropriations ordinance, and resolutions setting levy and budget authority.
Moving in to September, the council will hold one or two more special city council meetings to provide for approval and three readings of the appropriation ordinance.
The city’s adopted budget must be filed with the Nebraska State Auditor and Dodge County Clerk by Sept. 20.
Sanders also laid out some of the changes expected in the 2020-2021 biennial budget.
One change expected by Sanders is property valuations.
“Property valuations are still kind of a question mark right now,” she said.
She added that property valuations are expected to increase partly based on an anticipated 12 percent increase in valuations of all Fremont commercial properties ordered by the state Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC) on May 2.
“We know that there will be protests and the county will consider those protests and we also have flood relief claims, which when I talked to the county assessor they had approximately 120,” she said. “Until we get those valuations in, I’m going to assume we are going to do a 5 percent increase for valuations.”
Valuations will be available from the Dodge County Assessor on Aug. 20, said Sanders.
According to Sanders, another expected change — or unknown — is the amount of sales tax reserves the city needs to address Nebraska Advantage Act refunds.
The most significant refund is expected to go to Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry, but Sanders says they are not the only local business that has applied through the Nebraska Advantage Act.
“We get a notice almost every month for companies taking advantage of it, and we know we are going to set some aside for when Costco submits their application to the state,” she said. “There have been increases in other areas that we are expecting to keep, but we know a chunk will be sent off to the state and then they will send it on to Costco.”
Yet another change in the budget will be no additional staffing considerations included in the biennial budget.
“Because of negotiated salary increases, coupled with the ever-increasing cost of supplies and equipment, nobody (city department) is going to be budgeting less this year than last year,” Sanders said. “Because of that there is going to be no additional staffing considered in this two-year budget.”
Sanders full report to the council can be found online, within the council’s agenda packet for July 23, at fremontne.gov/agendacenter.