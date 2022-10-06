Council passes comprehensive plan

The Fremont City Council adopted the updated City of Fremont Comprehensive Plan and the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan during a special meeting on Tuesday night.

Council members OK’d both plans by a vote of 7-1.

The comprehensive plan is a broad policy guide that provides the direction for how the city will grow into the future.

“We try to look 20 years out, but typically you’ll update a comprehensive plan every 10 years or so, because things change,” said Jennifer Dam, the city’s director of planning.

Comprehensive plans have information on land use and where future housing and commercial and industrial development should grow in the city in the future.

It also provides direction, which ties into the long-range transportation plan, setting goals for the types of road and transportation projects likely to be needed in the future to accommodate that growth.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg told the Tribune on Wednesday that he’s pleased about the plans’ passage.

“With almost two years of development, countless meetings, and listening to the needs and desires of our community, I am very excited about Fremont’s new comprehensive plan,” Spellerberg said. “This sets the vision and goals for Fremont for the next decade.”

Spellerberg appreciates the community response.

“What I am the most proud of is how our community worked together through this process,” Spellerberg said. “It shows what we can truly accomplish when we come together.”

Dam is pleased as well, also noting the work that went into the plans.

“We’ve had over 40 different public meetings with the general public, with specific groups, with business groups, student groups, with the steering committee, planning commission, city council – moving through COVID to get input and get a sense of direction so we can create a plan that reflects what the people of Fremont want and I think we’ve done a good job at that,” Dam said.

At a meeting in June, the public had an opportunity to learn more about potential areas for growth in plans presented by consultants Houseal Lavigne Associates.

Dam said then that consultants were seeing possible residential growth outside city limits to the northeast, east, southeast and northwest of Fremont.

In addition, they believe about 1,000 units could be built in various locations within the city.

Nik Davis, principal at Houseal Lavigne, said there are areas east and west of downtown that over time could see investment with townhomes, apartments or condominiums.

The city includes residential areas that have existed for a long time that could go through aesthetic improvements or better sidewalks and more connectivity to parks and other open spaces.

There also are agricultural areas, closer to corridors, which over time could be developed.

“If they do, you’re building new neighborhoods,” Davis said. “There could be a lot of different residential users coming in. Inside of there, you don’t want just one type of home.”

Davis provided examples of types of residences.

“You might want a traditional house, but you might want townhomes,” he said. “You might want smaller-scale multi-family homes – so a variety of product types so you have a lot more affordability built in to each one of these residential areas.”

In February, Davis told the Fremont City Council and planning commission that the city is projected to need a minimum of 1,141 additional housing units by 2026 to meet the housing demand.

Consultants also see potential growth for heavier commercial development, such as contractor shops, hotels and truck stops, on North Broad Street, Dam said.

They’re forecasting continued commercial growth – offices, retail and restaurant-type businesses – along 23rd Street.

Along the east side of U.S. Highway 275, consultants are seeing small areas for commercial development – which would help support new neighborhoods as they grow to the east.

These types of businesses could include convenience stores, a restaurant, bar and grill or some small office space.

Consultants are seeing industrial development to the north, where a cold storage facility is being developed, Dam said, and to the west, near the Royl Canin pet food plant.

They’re seeing industrial development to the south in the vicinity of Wholestone Farms, pork processing facility, and Lincoln Premium Poultry.

In the southeast, in the inland port authority, which involves trucking and rail lines, could be a place for large warehouses that would help accommodate the needs for the region.

Council members also passed the long-range transportation plan.

Spellerberg noted that the long-range transportation plan is a general guide for elected officials on the projects and timeframes on which they need to focus.

The plan includes certain possible projects that will require more study.

Among those projects is an idea intended to make Military Avenue safer for motorists, bicyclists and walkers.

This would involve narrowing Military Avenue from Broad to Bell streets.

Instead of two lanes in each direction, Military would be narrowed to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane.

This could allow for bike lanes on Military or—depending on the roadway’s width—for on-street parking if a section is wide enough. Or sidewalks could be turned into a wider trail or path.

This narrowing – also called a Road Diet – is expected to help increase safety in different ways.

For one, left-turning traffic would be separated from the through traffic with the turning lane.

Jason Carbee, senior transportation planner for HDR in Omaha, talked about this possibility during the open house in June.

Carbee said the road narrowing could slow traffic in the residential area and also make it easier for people to get across the street.

“Right now it’s very difficult to cross from the north side of Military in the downtown area to the south side and vice versa,” Dam said.

Residents have expressed a desire to safely bike and walk in the city.

“We have a lot people who have asked us for more bike facilities and areas where they can walk better – to be able to cross Military Avenue, to be able to have more sidewalks and more trails in areas so it’s easier to get around if you don’t have a car,” Dam said.

Spellerberg pointed out that consultants are saying not to move forward with the road diet plan until more research is done.

“Before we act on it, we need to study it more,” Spellerberg said.

Carbee also said in June that the new southeast bypass offers an opportunity to build some truck routes to get truck traffic out of the downtown area.

Spellerberg said more study would need to be done regarding that as well.

“When the southeast beltway is done, we need to look at what kind of traffic that’s diverted away from Fremont and then we will need to enforce the truck routes, but again that is not something we can do yet. It’s going to take another study,” Spellerberg said.

Dam noted that more work lies ahead.

“From here, we move on and we’ll take the recommendations from the comprehensive plan and tie those into the UDC (Unified Development Code) as we update our zoning and subdivision regulations,” Dam said. “There’s still a lot more work to be done, but we’re getting there.”

Spellerberg is looking to the days ahead.

“The future of Fremont is bright, and I look forward to putting this plan into action,” he said.