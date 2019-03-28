General contractors performing work within the city of Fremont will now have to be registered with the state and city following the approval of a resolution by the Fremont City Council on Tuesday night.
The Fremont City Council unanimously voted to approve the resolution which requires all general and construction contractors to register with the city and carry at least $25,000 worth of liability insurance in order to complete work within the city limits.
According to City Planning Director Jennifer Dam, the goal of requiring all contractors to register with the city is to protect local residents affected by flooding from being further victimized by unscrupulous contractors.
“The recent flood has left many structures in need of repair, which raises concerns about a lot of contractors coming in from outside of town who may not be qualified,” she said. “We want to do what we can to try and prevent any further victimization of flood victims.”
The registration fee—which is paid by the contractors—is $50 per year and they must carry no less than $250,000 in liability insurance to receive a registration card from the Fremont Building Department.
The resolution also requires that all contractors are registered with the State of Nebraska as a contractor, which Dam says helps ensure they have workman’s compensation insurance.
“You cannot believe how quickly after the water was flowing that we had people on people’s front porches,” Mayor Scott Getzschman said of contractors soliciting flood-affected areas in Fremont. “We’ve already had complaints.”
Getzschman said that developing a registration process that protected residents, but was also fair to contractors and handymen was a challenging process.
Initially, the city considered requiring all contractors to carry $1 million in liability insurance, and charging a $100 fee for registration—which is already required of master electricians and plumbers—but Getzschman said that was too burdensome.
“The challenge was that we have some very qualified handyman type folks that I really felt $1 million worth of liability insurance would hamper their businesses and that’s why we went to the $250,000 (in liability insurance) and lowered the registration from $100 down to $50,” he said. “I think we landed on a pretty good compromise where we can get the help out to the citizens of Fremont and it isn’t going to affect the handymen type folks that aren’t already registered in the community.”
Getzschman said that ultimately the resolution was designed to protect citizens from “another disaster.”
“This is a disaster that we are in and we don’t want to burden someone with another disaster with a contractor asking for money up front and then not performing because we failed to go down this path,” he said. “We want to make sure they are legitimate.”
Dam said that the new registration requirement allows residents some assurances when they are approached by contractors soliciting work.
“When somebody does come to solicit work from them—they can ask are you a registered contractor with the city of Fremont,” she said. “So hopefully that gives them some assurance.”