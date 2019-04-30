The Fremont City Council will hear and consider several items related to recent flooding during its meeting on Tuesday.
After approving an interlocal agreement to create a Joint Water Management Advisory Board during its meeting on April 10, the council will consider a new resolution which would rescind the previous agreement to include more local entities on the proposed board.
The originally proposed Joint Water Management Advisory Board included the City of Fremont, Dodge County, Village of Inglewood and the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (LPNNRD).
The amended interlocal agreement would expand the board to also include: the city of North Bend, the Cotterell Diking and Drainage District, the Ames Diking and Drainage District, the North Bend Diking and Drainage District, Elkhorn Township, Platte Township, Sanitary and Improvement District No. 3 near Lake Ventura and Sanitary and Improvement District No. 5 near Timberwood.
The new board will address drainage issues and other water management vulnerabilities throughout the county. It was approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on April 24.
While the idea to create such a board has circulated between local governing bodies for decades, City Administrator Brian Newton said recent talks about the proposed Joint Water Management Board heated up in 2016 after heavy rains flooded streets in Fremont.
“This conversation really started a couple of years ago particularly after we had that huge deluge of rain and were battling a lot of surface water drainage,” he said. “Little did we know that we would be coming before you right after this flood — but it seems particularly relevant that we set this up.”
During the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on April 24, Chairman Bob Missel said the board will help the region gain better leverage as it seeks to improve drainage issues and address issues brought in as a result of last month’s historic flooding.
That includes in discussions with entities like the Army Corps of Engineers, which manages levees along area rivers.
“The idea of all this is that as we collaborate and come together, our voice becomes a little louder because we’re a larger pool of governments,” Missel said.
On Tuesday, the council will also consider a separate interlocal agreement with the City of Lincoln for mutual assistance to help inspect flood-damaged homes and businesses following the flooding last month.
According to a staff report prepared by Chief Building Inspector Don Simon, a temporary memorandum of understanding was signed between Fremont and Lincoln for mutual assistance, knowing that an interlocal agreement would be brought to the governing bodies for consideration and approval.
One of the final items on the agenda will also provide the council with an update on emergency flood measures, relief efforts and floodplain management requirements.
Other items on the council’s agenda for Tuesday include:
- Receive and file 2018-2019 Tax Increment Financing Annual Report
- Resolution awarding bid for Johnson Road South pavement improvements project
- An ordinance to create Temporary Drone Zones in two areas of Fremont
- Resolution authorizing the mayor to execute the contract with Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund award for renovation of the City Auditorium
The city council’s full agenda can be found online at fremontne.gov/agendacenter. The city council meeting is set for 7 p.m. with an open public comment period beginning at 6:30 p.m. within the City Council Chambers at 400 E. Military Avenue.