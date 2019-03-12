The Fremont City Council will hear a report on proposed design plans for the extension of Luther Road south of Morningside Road on Tuesday.
The report was prepared by Director of Public Works and City Engineer Dave Goedeken after concerns were brought forward at a previous City Council meeting by residents of the Deerfield Subdivision regarding potential design plans for the road extension project.
During the council meeting on Jan. 29, Councilmember Brad Yerger brought forward a resolution instructing the city engineer to develop a street extension design plan that would not offset Luther Road—south of Morningside Road—to the west of the easement centerline between the Deerfield and the Morningside Pointe subdivisions.
The resolution also called for the elimination of any design plans to open up intersections from Luther Road into the Deerfield Subdivision.
“The reason for including this tonight was I received several letters, calls and comments from constituents in my ward seeking explanations about this road project and seeking an opportunity to speak out in opposition of the proposed Luther Road extension location and the opening of intersections into Deerfield,” Yerger said at the council meeting on Jan. 29.
Following a lengthy discussion between council and Goedeken, the council instead voted to continue the matter until its first meeting in March to allow Goedeken time to address design concerns raised by Deerfield residents.
Much of the discussion about the Luther Road extension project centered on a preliminary design plan which would offset the road approximately 8 feet to the west—toward the Deerfield Subdivision—from the easement centerline between Deerfield and the yet-to-be-developed Morningside Pointe project on the east side of Luther Road.
During the meeting, Goedeken said the potential design plan—which offsets the road from the easement centerline—was made in consideration of construction limitations to stay within public right-of-way as well as to address the need for stormwater drainage along the Luther Road extension when it is completed.
According to Goedeken, offsetting the road to the west will allow for an open storm water drainage ditch to be placed on the east side of the road which he said provides several advantages including cost savings and added water retention.
He also laid out another design option that would keep the Luther Road extension on the easement centerline—but would require a drainage pipe to be built and placed under the shoulder on the east side of the road.
“With the ditch, you have the benefit of lower cost, storage of water, cleaning of water, but you have a ditch—that’s the downside,” he said. “The benefit of the storm sewer pipe is that it’s neat and it’s all covered, but the downside is the cost and we are retaining nothing in the system. The water is flushing down that pipe and dropping out in the ditch to the south.”
Documents provided along with the city’s staff report for the council meeting on Tuesday, provide three potential options for the Luther Road extension design proposed by Goedeken.
The first option follows the original design as presented on Jan. 29 which includes the eight-foot shift in centerline. The design calls for building a 38-foot wide road from Morningside Road to Samuel Drive and a 28-foot wide road from Samuel Drive to the south end of the Deerfield Subdivision.
The first option uses a combination of pipes and drainage ditch system and has an estimated cost of $750,000 to $1 million.
The second proposed option keeps the road centered in the right-of-way for the entire length of the roadway and would require a stormwater pipe system to be installed through the entire length of roadway. It also calls for a 38-foot wide road from Morningside to Samuel, and a 28-foot wide road from Samuel to the end of Deerfield. The cost for the second option proposed by Goedeken is estimated at $950,000 to $1 million.
The third option that will be presented on Tuesday proposes a 38-foot wide roadway from Morningside Road to the south end of Deerfield, would keep the roadway centered in the right-of-way throughout, and would require a stormwater pipe system. The estimated cost of the third option is $1.05 million to $1.3 million.
The Fremont City Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. within the City Council Chambers at 400 E. Military Avenue.