The Fremont City Council will meet for the time since historic flooding inundated the southern half of the city and ripped residents from their homes on March 15.
Along with a variety of regularly scheduled business, the council will also have an opportunity to reaffirm a disaster declaration signed by Mayor Scott Getzschman in response to the flooding events that have gripped the city for nearly two weeks.
The emergency declaration authorizes single expenditures in excess of $30,000 for material, supplies, service, and the replacement, and maintenance of equipment directly connected with the operation of the street and storm sewer system, electric system, wastewater system, waterworks, or natural gas distribution system, and their associated lines and facilities without advertising for bids and the approval of the Board and Council.
Fremont Municipal Code Section typically requires expenditures over $30,000 to be bid and approved by the mayor and city council unless waived by the city administrator and mayor in the event an emergency is declared.
The council will also consider an ordinance authorizing a sale of land within the Fremont Technology Park to Dodge County for a proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center after voting to continue a reconsideration of the ordinance in February.
In February, the council voted 5-3 to continue a reconsideration of an ordinance previously approved by the local governing body in December that conveyed the sale of half-interest—or 12.2 acres—of the approximately 25-acre parcel of land to Dodge County for $201,300.
The council’s 5-3 vote continued the reconsideration until the end of March while also initiating an investigation by the city attorney regarding concerns about potential open meetings law violations and potential conflict of interest concerns regarding the city’s original purchase of land back in 2011 that the city designated as the Fremont Technology Park.
The reconsideration was requested by council member Glen Ellis during the council’s Jan. 29 meeting and approved by a 6-2 vote after the original sale was approved by council on Dec. 20, 2018.The alleged open meeting violations brought forward by Ellis involve meetings between city and county officials, as well as a $15,000 feasibility study approved by council in November 2017 which was conducted by Prochaska & Associates to research the creation of a Joint Law Enforcement Center. Ellis also entered documents into the record regarding the original purchase of land by the city from Pannier Family Investments, LLC.
“My intent is to make sure the citizens of Fremont and the council have all the facts about this land before we move forward,” Ellis told the Tribune at the time. “I am not against the sale of the land or the Joint Law Enforcement Center, I just want to make sure we, the city council, make informed decisions for the city.”
The council will also consider a resolution that, if passed, would appoint law firm Adams & Sullivan to replace McGrath North as city attorney.
After being hired to serve as city attorney in April of 2018 for a one-year term, McGrath North informed the city that it would not seek to continue in that role when its contract expires at the end of March.
Adams & Sullivan is based out of Papillion and serves clients in Greater Omaha metro area cities such as Papillion, La Vista, Bellevue, Fremont, Ralston, Plattsmouth, Gretna, Springfield and others throughout Douglas County, Sarpy County and Cass County, and in Iowa cities such as Council Bluffs.
The full city council agenda for Tuesday evening can be found online at fremontne.gov/agendacenter.
The city council meeting is set for 7 p.m. within the City Council Chambers at 400 E. Military Avenue.