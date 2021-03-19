Councilmember Mark Legband to bring forward traffic light proposal

City Councilmember Mark Legband is looking to address what he believes is a growing traffic safety concern in Fremont.

Legband hopes to add a stoplight to the intersection of E. 23rd Street and N. Milton Road. The intersection, which includes stop signs for drivers exiting both N. Milton Road and Deer Crossing onto E 23rd St., is located near several high-traffic businesses such as Walmart and a slew of businesses and restaurants along Elk Lane.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people are very impatient there because they have to sit and wait,” he said. “Sometimes people think they can squeeze in and there’s been a lot of accidents there lately, so I think it’s time to put a stoplight up before someone gets seriously injured.”

The proposal, which is still in its infancy, will have plenty of hoops to jump through before any potential resolution is brought forward, Legband said.

The proposal will need to be approved through the city’s traffic committee and Fremont City Council. Additionally, Legband said the city will be required to hire a third party firm to complete a study on the intersection to make a determination on whether traffic lights are warranted or not.