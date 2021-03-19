Councilmember Mark Legband to bring forward traffic light proposal

City Councilmember Mark Legband is looking to address what he believes is a growing traffic safety concern in Fremont.
Legband hopes to add a stoplight to the intersection of E. 23rd Street and N. Milton Road. The intersection, which includes stop signs for drivers exiting both N. Milton Road and Deer Crossing onto E 23rd St., is located near several high-traffic businesses such as Walmart and a slew of businesses and restaurants along Elk Lane.
“I’ve noticed a lot of people are very impatient there because they have to sit and wait,” he said. “Sometimes people think they can squeeze in and there’s been a lot of accidents there lately, so I think it’s time to put a stoplight up before someone gets seriously injured.”
The proposal, which is still in its infancy, will have plenty of hoops to jump through before any potential resolution is brought forward, Legband said.
The proposal will need to be approved through the city’s traffic committee and Fremont City Council. Additionally, Legband said the city will be required to hire a third party firm to complete a study on the intersection to make a determination on whether traffic lights are warranted or not.
The independent studies, which must be completed since the street connects to U.S. Highway 30, could cost anywhere between $30,000 to $40,000.
Legband said he expects the proposal to reach the traffic committee “fairly soon.” Once in the committee’s hands, Legband said he expects local studies to determine the viability of the proposal to take place.
“I think the studies will show that there needs to be one there,” he said. “Then, after we get done, it goes to the state. It’s not going to be a quick process, but I’m hoping we can move as fast as we possibly can and get it to the state.”
The intersection is located in Legband’s district, which he said is one of the reasons he’s bringing the proposal forward.
“I’ve seen too many close calls and lately I’ve seen a lot of accidents happening there, so I definitely feel it’s time that the city moves forward, at least on our end, to get the ball rolling and get a traffic light there,” he said.