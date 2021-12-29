Counterfeit cash with "Chinese lettering" given to FPD

Counterfeit cash was given to Fremont Police Tuesday morning after a man noticed Chinese lettering on a hundred dollar bill.

Police released a Facebook post showing a $100 dollar bill with the caption “We have received reports of fake money being found in Fremont.”The image shows what looks to be an ordinary bill but with a stark difference.

Chinese lettering was printed on the bill.

Lt. Ed Watts of the Fremont Police Department said that although this isn’t a large problem, it is a problem no less.

“We have had counterfeit bills before in Fremont. I don’t want to say it happens a lot, but it does happen. Usually, we find out about it when someone goes into a store and gets cash back or withdraws from an ATM and finds out later that it was counterfeit,” Watts said.

Watts told how the cash was discovered.

“The man that gave us the bills found them back on Dec. 20. He was working on somebody’s house and found four $100 bills crumpled up in the front yard,” Watts said

A police report indicates, the unknown man in question was going to attempt to use one of the counterfeit bills at a local business.

Before he did, the man noticed aspects of the bill that pointed to it being counterfeit, at which point he took the counterfeit cash to the police.

“Where these specific bills came from, we do not know. Generally, we don’t have a lot of success finding out where the bills come from, but we have found some in the past,” Watts said.

Watts added that the problem with investigating counterfeit cash is not knowing where to go once they find them.

“Obviously if someone shows up to the police station with a counterfeit bill, we are going to have some questions for them. What we usually hear though is ‘I got the money from the bank’ or ‘I got this as change at a business’. We always try to follow up on these things when they happen but there usually aren’t many leads to follow up on,” Watts said.

Watts said the public is usually very good at finding the bills.

“They do pop up from time to time,” Watts said. “Sometimes, a bank will reach out after a deposit from a business and they’ll tell us they found a counterfeit bill. So they do pop up, just not frequently. Most people find out its counterfeit on their own, by accident. Sometimes though they can be really hard to spot.”

Though the bills the police recovered Tuesday were easy to discern as counterfeit, given the prominence of large Chinese lettering on the bills, Watts gave some tips on checking the harder to spot differences in some counterfeits.

“We just tell people to look at the size of the bill,” he said. “Many times, a counterfeit bill is smaller than a legitimate bill. Sometimes, the paper feels different. Sometimes the color is different. A big giveaway is the watermark. Legitimate bills have a watermark that you can see when you hold one up to a light.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0