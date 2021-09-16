CountryFest event planned

It’s a neighborly opportunity.

On Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church is hosting CountryFest from 4-7 p.m.

The public is invited to the Sept. 18 event, which will feature free food and music, at the church, 2102 County Road 26. The church is 1 ½ miles east of Fremont’s Walmart, just south off U.S. Highway 30.

Admission is free.

Food, such as sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, ice cream, popcorn and drinks, will be available.

The String Beans musical group with songs geared toward kids will perform from 5-6 p.m.

“They bring the kids up and they have little games that they integrate with their songs,” said Jim Kuester, committee chairman.

The Balloon Brigade will be part of the event. Balloon animals will be given away.

A free petting zoo and face painting will be available as well and Bocce ball stations will be set up for those wanting to play the game.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Kuester encourages the public to attend.