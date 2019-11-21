The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to repair bridges.
Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said during the board meeting Wednesday morning that the NRCS, an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture, accepted nine of the 13 bridge projects the county provided it. It has also provided over $20 million to over 200 projects in the area.
Huppert said NRCS, which started as funding for farmers, mainly works on projects outside the scope of what the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal funding could provide for.
“They do it a little different the way they fund the stuff,” he said. “So once you start, they’ll start giving us the money.”
The projects will aim to work long term by arming the bridges and banks, which will help center the rivers or creeks underneath, Huppert said.
“I’ve seen some bridges that you guys have armored up here before, and they’re still there, perfect the way they were armored,” he said.
Huppert said NRCS will do most of the designing and pay 7% of the total engineering cost. The county will have two years to complete the projects.
Supervisor Lon Strand said he first became aware of the funding back in March after the flooding when the agency contacted him.
“It’s been around forever; it’s not new news,” he said. “It’s just that we’ve never used the program before, and it turned out good for us.”
The board also received a receipt of bidding for a bridge match program from the U.S. government. Bidding was placed for over $350,000 for a bridge on Road 11 and over $215,000 for a bridge near Yager and T roads.
Both bridges are fracture-critical, and will have work done to improve their maximum weight and make turning safer, Huppert said.
The board also approved an interlocal agreement with the Uehling Rural Fire District on the cost-sharing of a radio system.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department started a program last year to provide local fire departments with free radios and to join a new public safety radio system.
“I think it’s being well-received, and we’re glad to see Uehling want to take advantage of that,” Chairman Bob Missel said.
Missel also said plans are to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the project.
Another interlocal was approved by the board, one with the Ames Diking and Drainage District in the case of an emergency.
“Our emergency manager talked about having these agreements in place so that in the time of disaster, this type of paperwork doesn’t have to be dealt with,” Missel said. “We can assess an emergency such as a flood or fire. It’s a good thing to have these in place.”
The board also approved two items on behalf of the Joint Water Management Advisory Board. One of the items authorized the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District to provide administration for grants.
The other item authorized Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton to sign an agreement for service from JEO Consulting Group. Missel said Newton was appointed by the JWMAB to be an assigner.
“We’ve got a good working relationship with Brian, so it’s just kind of a formality,” he said.
The board also approved over $813,000 in financial claims, around $430,000 of which goes toward flood disaster relief. A majority is going to the Elkhorn Township.
Missel said he moved another $425,000 from the county’s working line of credit into checking, leaving them with a balance of $3.3 million.
“So we’re kind of watching that closely,” he said. “We really don’t want to have to use that up this year, because next year, our bonding authority comes back to take $10 million again in bonding.”
Strand said although all of the roads in the county would not be repaired this fall, the county is planning on strategizing after fall construction is done.
“We’re hoping to be able to step back and go, ‘This is what we have left,’ and put a number to it so we can get a grip on that,” he said. “That’s kind of the hope, that we can get back and go through these townships that aren’t done, because I know Elkhorn is not done,” he said.
Missel noted during the meeting that the board had received a thank-you note from Garry Clark, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, for its leadership during the “Here We Grow” campaign.
The board also designated several Dodge County newspapers and striked $36.28 in uncollected taxes from a cabin whose owner had died.