County approves changes to regulations on stockpiling of biosolids

Although Scribner City Administrator Elmer Armstrong thanked Andrews and the board for their work, he said he wasn’t satisfied completely with the regulations, which he said didn’t include gypsum.

Additionally, Armstrong said the regulations didn’t include a definition of moisture content and believed they should require biomass to be immediately incorporated into the soil.

“They would get the most benefit out of it, and they could have it in, the smell would be gone, and it would satisfy everybody,” he said. “That’s something I think that should be put in the regulations.”

Although the board didn’t approve these changes, it did approve Armstrong’s request to make the distance requirements the same for residences and wells.

Missel said the board wanted to take everyone’s input on the regulations, including those who use the biosolids, and believed the bigger issue was its storage and how it was mishandled.

“I hope that these regulations at least move us in a direction to address that, and I think it’s a start at a minimum, and I would remind you as well that this is an amendment that could be done again and anything could be changed going forward,” he said. “So are we done? I don’t know, but is it a good step forward? I believe it is.”