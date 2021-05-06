County approves changes to regulations on stockpiling of biosolids

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an update to zoning regulations on the usage of biosolids at its meeting Wednesday morning.
The decision came after members of the Scribner community protested against a Environmental Land Management biomass stockpile near the city that caused a strong smell and presence of flies.
“We’ve been working on this since December, and every month, we’ve had a planning commission meeting,” Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said. “And we had revised it two or three times for sure, but the last time, it was felt that it was positively the best we can do, and we are offering it to you for your approval.”
After Scribner members gave input at a December board meeting, the county board imposed a temporary moratorium on the stockpiling of biosolids on Dec. 16 until regulations could be changed.
“Jean, I know you’ve taken a lot of input from a lot of different people, different interests on this, and I appreciate really the time allowed,” Chairman Bob Missel said. “Because it gave everybody an opportunity to speak at the planning commission meetings, and I think that was important.”
The new regulations state that biomass may be long-term stockpiled for up to six months, with an additional six months afterward in which the stockpile is nonexistent.
The runoff must be controlled within 500 feet, and the stockpile cannot be located within 1,500 feet of an inhabited residence, business, facility or well, excluding the residence or business of the landowner or applicant, without written permission.
The application for a conditional use permit to stockpile must include a map of the proposed route or routes that will be used for the transportation of the biosolids.
Additionally, the biosolids cannot be land-applied within 500 feet of a residence or well without permission.
“It is a misdemeanor if they do not comply, it’s a Class 3 misdemeanor,” Andrews said. “And pretty much, we can pull that CUP, conditional use permit, if there is something that is found to be noncompliant.”
Andrews said the planning commission’s meetings were well-attended by Scribner residents, who gave input.
“A lot of people got a lot of letters wanting us to get something accomplished,” she said. “And so we worked I think really very hard at doing so.”
ELM Director Nate Hansen thanked both the planning commission and Andrews for their work.
“As a company, we are in 100% support of these regulations,” he said. “Basically, we’re just excited to get back to trying to recycle that initial product and get it as fertilizer for farmers, so however the county feels we need to do that safely and effectively, I’m all for that.”
Although Scribner City Administrator Elmer Armstrong thanked Andrews and the board for their work, he said he wasn’t satisfied completely with the regulations, which he said didn’t include gypsum.
Additionally, Armstrong said the regulations didn’t include a definition of moisture content and believed they should require biomass to be immediately incorporated into the soil.
“They would get the most benefit out of it, and they could have it in, the smell would be gone, and it would satisfy everybody,” he said. “That’s something I think that should be put in the regulations.”
Although the board didn’t approve these changes, it did approve Armstrong’s request to make the distance requirements the same for residences and wells.
Missel said the board wanted to take everyone’s input on the regulations, including those who use the biosolids, and believed the bigger issue was its storage and how it was mishandled.
“I hope that these regulations at least move us in a direction to address that, and I think it’s a start at a minimum, and I would remind you as well that this is an amendment that could be done again and anything could be changed going forward,” he said. “So are we done? I don’t know, but is it a good step forward? I believe it is.”
Supervisor Lon Strand said he thought the regulations were a huge step in the right direction to protect the agricultural producers in the county, as well as the residents of Scribner and other areas impacted by the stockpiling.
“I wouldn’t want to say Dodge County failed in this stink problem, I don’t feel like we failed, but we didn’t have anything in place to take care of it,” he said. “I feel confident that this is the start of some things to come if we need to change more things in regard to gypsum or something else that might be coming down the line.”
Missel thanked the public for its participation and being a part of the process to get the new regulations.
“Lots of times, we’re faced with decisions and we don’t have the public input that sometimes I think we need in front of us,” he said. “So thank you for your time and willingness to be a part of it.”
The board also approved a request from Emergency Manager Tom Smith to advertise for engineering firms to submit drainage improvement project proposals for the Elkhorn Township/East Fremont drainage area.
Smith said this would advertise for consulting services for a mitigation and scoping project in the Elkhorn Township. The submissions would be received until May 28.
Smith said a decision would be made on June 1, and the recommended firm would be taken to the board’s meeting the next day for approval.
Additionally, Smith said the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is working on a grant agreement that would split the cost 75-25.
“This is a big deal because it covers a pretty key area within the county where even before the flood of March of 2019 it was a hot topic of discussion,” Missel said. “So I’m glad to see it moving forward.”
During his update to the board, Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said he had made a new hire and that his team was working on flood damage repairs.
Additionally, Huppert said the county would receive $2 million back for projects soon from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The board’s next meeting will start at 9 a.m. May 19 at the Dodge County Courthouse.