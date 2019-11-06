The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved the awarding of a grant Wednesday morning that would provide funding to repair the Platte River Ames Dike.
The community development block grant, provided by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and obtained in collaboration with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, would provide $485,000 to the project.
Chairman Bob Missel said 80% of the $2 million project would be funded by the Corps of Engineers, while 20% would fall under the Ames Diking District.
“That was a pretty huge hurdle as we started to hear the numbers and what that began to look like,” he said. “So with cooperation with NENEDD, this grant was discovered and monies became available, an application was made and here we are today.”
After being asked by Supervisor Bob Bendig, Ames Diking District Grant Hansen said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will not proceed until they have the money in hand.
“Their end date for the project was March 1 of 2020, which is cutting it extremely close,” Hansen said. “Ames is still scared to death of the fact that we’re going into the winter and trying to get a contract with them to do this project if Mother Nature will cooperate with us and be able to do it then for the number of funds that we have at this present time.”
The dike’s breach at County Road 11 was one of the worst during last March’s flooding, Missel said. The water from the 1,000-foot breach made its way east, destroying farmland, bridges and roads.
“It immediately was recognized as one of the greatest threats, and Grant has led this effort to get this done, working with the Corps of Engineers, working with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development,” he said.
Hansen said the diking district’s contract with the Corps of Engineers states that any overages will be on the district’s responsibility. He’s seen the cubic square yardage increase from 10,000 to 20,00 and said problems could potentially arise from trucking costs.
“I just got to try to keep them within the budget that I have available to work with in this here and to get it done properly,” Hansen said.
Shortly after the breach, the district constructed a temporary emergency structure that protected nearby properties. As part of the project, the Corps of Engineers will remove the structure and place it where the new dike structure will be, Hansen said.
The Corps of Engineers will place sand down before applying fill dirt provided by the Corporation in Fremont, which Hansen said has been a generous corporate partner to the district.
“They’re willing to sell us a filter (sand) at 20 cents a cubic yard for this project, which is extremely under the value that they sell dirt most of the time,” he said. “I can’t say enough good things about what Lyman-Richey is willing to do, stepping forward for us for this project.”
You have free articles remaining.
Missel said the board, which unanimously approved the funding, was “thrilled” to hear that funding would be available for the project.
“It really made the difference of going forward or not,” he said.
In another flood-related item, the board unanimously approved templates for emergency interlocal agreements between the county and cities, villages and drainage districts.
The templates, which were provided by the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, state that the county will assist the entity in the recovery process and defend the county in any potential lawsuits.
While the county has agreement templates in place for townships, there were not any for other entities, including the North Bend Drainage District, Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith said.
“Right now, the county itself does not have any interlocal agreements acknowledging the different entities,” he said. “And basically as NIRMA did a presentation at a conference, these interlocal agreements help the county during our assistance to these local entities.”
Smith said the agreements also reinforce the policy of disaster resource requests.
“I think it sets us up well to be prepared,” Missel said. “It’s important to have this documentation in place ahead of time as opposed to after the fact, that’s for sure.”
Missel said it was good that the documentation was NIRMA-approved and thought the issue warranted a solution.
“It’s a great tool to have in place,” Supervisor Lon Strand said.
The board also approved the year-end certification for Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert and an interlocal agreement with the Eastern Nebraska Regional Agency on Human Services until 2035.
Missel spoke about his time with Supervisor David Saalfeld at the Joint Water Management Advisory Board’s meeting on Tuesday.
“What we’re looking at is a long-term resilience plan to identify all of our issues,” Missel said. “We’re working with JEO (Consulting) trying to find some dollars to do that, so it’s been a good process, it’s been a good table for communication between all these entities.”