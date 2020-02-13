County approves interlocal agreements with townships for flood repairs

“The group felt like that $40,000 may be a little bit more in line with what they felt was good for this particular project, with the caveat that they could always come back to us if need be,” she said. “There is some significant increases in lighting because they are going to go LED lighting, [the Omaha Public Power District] will put it in at no cost or at minimal cost to the city.”

Mullen also said once the facility has finished construction, it will be turned over to Hooper as part of its property.

The old ballpark, which was established in 1950, had been in decline, with the lighting system becoming a safety concern. Mullen said the flooding also created a high need for functioning ballparks.

“And they’ve done some incredible fundraising,” she said. “I think they’re short $60,000 off of their total goal at this point.”

In other CVB news, the board approved an additional $10,000 in funds from its Visitor Improvement Funds for improvements to the Dodge County Agricultural Society’s facility and appointed Lisa Schole to its advisory committee, which Missel called an “excellent addition.”