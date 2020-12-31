County approves lease for Allo Communcations, honors David Saalfeld

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement for Allo Communications and honored Supervisor David Saalfeld at its meeting Wednesday morning.
Saalfeld, who has been on the board representing District 4 since 2016, lost to Pat Tawney during the 2020 primaries in May.
“I would like to say that it’s been an honor to be with this group,” he said. “As a board member, I’ve learned a lot, and that to me means more than anything.”
Chairman Bob Missel presented Saalfeld with a plaque acknowledging his four years of service.
“From what you might consider would be routine board work, at least the last two years have been very unusual,” Missel said. “So it’s been a pleasure.”
The board also approved a lease agreement between Allo Communications and Fremont and Dodge County 6-0. Supervisor Lon Strand was not present.
Owned by Lincoln-based company Nelnet, Allo is a telecommunications company that offers fiber telephone, internet and television services to residents and businesses. It provides service to more than 390,000 people in 13 cities across Nebraska and Colorado.
Missel said Allo’s presence would provide competition with other providers, including CenturyLink and Spectrum.
“And generally, that’s a positive for business and for residents when you have that scenario,” he said. “So many communities only have one provider, and they’re kind of locked to that and kind of hostage to that.”
The lease agreement would allow for Allo to use a 100-by-100-foot lot at Fremont Technology Park, located on East 27th Street north of Fremont. The land is jointly owned by Fremont and Dodge County.
“That’s kind of the network hub where the dark fiber’s coming into the city of Fremont,” Missel said. “So if you’re in that business, that’s where you’ve got to feed off of. So it’s really kind of a utility, almost.”
The agreement was also passed by the Fremont City Council Tuesday night with one minor change made by changing Brian Newton’s name to just “administrator.”
“The funds from that sale would be split equally with the city and the county,” Missel said. “But this will allow them to get up and running for putting in their fiber and get their project going.”
The board also unanimously approved a request from Mid America Truck Wash to be removed from the county’s industrial area north of Fremont.
Heather Carver, an attorney with Cline Williams Wright Johnson and Oldfather in Omaha, said her office represented Compound Holdings, a property in close proximity to the parcel in question that is in the design and planning phases of a construction project.
“Due to some of the infrastructure costs, the ability of my client to construct this project is contingent upon certain incentives, including tax increment financing, which requires them to be within the city limits,” she said.
As a result, Carver said her office has been in touch with the adjacent property owners, who are open to the idea of annexation. The process requires a property to be adjacent contiguous, something that can’t be done without Mid America Truck Wash being removed from the county industrial designation.
“We would appreciate your support of this project,” Carver said. “We think it will be a great development for the city of Fremont.”
Missel said he had spoken with both Newton and Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who were both in “full support of this effort.”
The board also approved a request from Fabrication Holdings LLC DBA EleMETAL Fabrication and Machine, which is purchasing property previously occupied by Platte Valley Equipment, to be removed from the county’s industrial area.
The property is at 2263 Business Park Drive. On Dec. 7, Platte Valley Equipment opened the doors at its new location at 2221 County Road Q, north of Fremont.
After discussion on Fabrication Holdings’ ownership of the land, the board approved the request contingent on the fact that they are the owners as of Dec. 28, with the matter returning to the board if not.
During the board’s discussion as the Board of Corrections, Supervisor Doug Backens said the county had 58 detainees, with 110 individuals booked in December.
Compared to last year’s booking of 1,570 individuals, Backens said this year saw 1,189.
“Our bookings dropped significantly in March, April and May, which is when COVID-19 really hit hard,” he said.
Although a motion to consider a possible transfer of funds to the 2019 Flood Disaster Fund was on the agenda, Missel said action was not necessary as funding had been received during the past two weeks.
“It’s very timely,” he said. “Obviously, we would have probably looked at our inheritance and possibly our capital improvements, but it’s nice to not have to do that.”
Missel said he was talking to banks in preparing a smaller bond around $2.5 million for 2021, with the assumption it won’t be needed.
“It’s better to be able to pay the bills as opposed to making people wait, so I think it’s important that we have that in place if we do need it,” he said.
Missel also gave an update to the Motorola Radio Tower Project, which he said should be finished in February or March when asked by Saalfeld.
“I kind of talked to Rey Freeman and just briefly chatted with Tom Christensen, and I think we’re getting really close to being done,” Missel said. “It’ll be nice to wrap that project up and flip the switch.”