County approves lease for Allo Communcations, honors David Saalfeld

“And generally, that’s a positive for business and for residents when you have that scenario,” he said. “So many communities only have one provider, and they’re kind of locked to that and kind of hostage to that.”

The lease agreement would allow for Allo to use a 100-by-100-foot lot at Fremont Technology Park, located on East 27th Street north of Fremont. The land is jointly owned by Fremont and Dodge County.

“That’s kind of the network hub where the dark fiber’s coming into the city of Fremont,” Missel said. “So if you’re in that business, that’s where you’ve got to feed off of. So it’s really kind of a utility, almost.”

The agreement was also passed by the Fremont City Council Tuesday night with one minor change made by changing Brian Newton’s name to just “administrator.”

“The funds from that sale would be split equally with the city and the county,” Missel said. “But this will allow them to get up and running for putting in their fiber and get their project going.”

The board also unanimously approved a request from Mid America Truck Wash to be removed from the county’s industrial area north of Fremont.