The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement with the Ames Diking District to loan money toward rebuilding the Platte River Ames dike Wednesday morning.
The agreement would loan $445,000 of funds from the county’s capital improvement plan to the Army Corps of Engineers.
Board Chairman Bob Missel said although the Ames Diking District secured Community Development Block Grant funds to repair the dike, like road and bridge projects with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the project must start before the money becomes available.
“Well, the Corps of Engineers, before they will move a grain of sand, wants the local cost share upfront,” he said. “So that put the Ames Diking District in a possible situation, so it’s my suggestion that we work with the diking district as we’ve worked with the townships to provide upfront funding so this thing can get underway.”
Ames Diking District President Grant Hansen said the process has been long and drawn out, but this funding would help speed it up a bit. Once the diking district pays the Corps $445,000, it will put the project out to bid, which will take about two weeks, he said.
After the Corps opens bids, it’ll be another two weeks before a contractor is accepted, which will run this part of the process into January. Hansen said this could be a problem as the project runs into winter.
“The money that the Corps has asked for us may not be necessarily enough for a contractor who has to be working during winter. They may come in with bids higher than what the Corps has projected at this point in time,” he said. “I’m still just absolutely scared to death trying to get this thing done.”
When asked by Supervisor Bob Bendig, Missel said since the funding is grant money, it will come back to the county sometime early in 2020. Hansen said the money will come back as parts of the project are completed.
“Grant’s been working really hard to hit a time window in the hopes that this can be done by the time March comes, since who knows what we’ll face,” Missel said. “There is a temporary (emergency structure) in place, so this is critical.”
Missel said he believed it was important that this funding moved forward.
“Grant’s been part of the Joint Water Advisory Board, and attended all those meetings,” he said. “It’s a critical piece in our infrastructure to get this repaired, so I would like to see the county provide those dollars upfront to the Army Corps of Engineers.”
The board also unanimously approved to change its employee health insurance coverage from UnitedHealthcare to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.
The decision was recommended by the Insurance Committee, comprised of Supervisor Greg Beam, Missel and Bendig. Missel said the committee consulted with Lisa Daniels, a risk adviser at North Risk Partners.
Although the county has had a successful relationship with UnitedHealthcare, Missel said after bringing the Nebraska Association of County Officials into the process, they decided to look at different plans.
“We decided that it was probably timely that we go out in the marketplace and get some offers from other carriers,” he said. “There aren’t a bunch, but there’s a few.”
The committee was presented findings from Daniels, which Missel said got better after negotiations.
“We have what we believe is a very attractive offer from Blue Cross Blue Shield basically resulting in about a 10% decrease from our current rates,” he said. “And not only do we have that decrease in our costs as we move to the plan, the plan is very comparable to our existing plan.”
Daniels said since the switch would occur on Jan. 1, she would work to schedule a meeting with employees and make sure everyone got a notice.
“Any time you switch carriers, things don’t ever match up exactly, so these are the closest plans we could get compared to what we currently have,” she said. “But the co-pay plan adds unlimited co-pays, whereas the United Healthcare plan right now only has four co-pays included, so that’s a little better.”
The council also approved a conditional use permits for The Pathfinder Company to store and apply biosolids, as well as a large swine farm operation operated by Kevin, Nicole and Deven Ortmeier. Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said both were approved by five members of the Planning Commission.
“Dodge County is a livestock-friendly county,” Missel said. “We certainly support what you do.”
Supervisor Lon Strand was also appreciative of the Ortmeier’s swine farm having operations in the county.
“It’s a big deal and a big commitment, so Dodge County thanks you for moving forward,” he said.
The board also approved an interlocal agreement between the county and North Bend in case of an emergency.
“This is basically the same as we’ve had with the other counties, and I think as we’ve talked about, it’s good to have,” Missel said.
Another interlocal agreement approved by the board was between the county and the villages of Dodge and Snyder for the county’s new radio system program.
“This allows those entities to take advantage of our offer to provide some free equipment to help them get started,” Missel said. “It’s nice to see those entities taking advantage of that since we encourage it.”
Missel also informed the board that a land purchase near Uehling by Motorola. The project, which will revamp the county’s emergency radio system, plans to have a ribbon-cutting in January.
“We signed the documents on that late last week, so we are good to go,” Missel said. “Motorola’s been made aware of that, and I think they’ll probably be looking at that site this week.”