County approves Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare's ownership of building

The board unanimously approved Jurjevich’s request. When asked by Saalfeld as to why the number was 30%, she said that was the percentage of the building that Region 6 occupied.

Jurjevich also presented the board with Region 6’s data from 2019 and provided the members with some background.

Region 6 is the regional behavioral health authority for Dodge, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties. The six Nebraska regions were created in the mid-1970s by the Nebraska Legislature.

“So really, the senators felt that was the best approach to delivering mental health services in the community,” Jurjevich said. “The statutes also set the requirement for county match participation, so for some of the state money that we get access to, we are required to collect county matching funds.”

The governing board is comprised of one representative from each county, with Chairman Bob Missel having previously served for a number of years.

Although Region 6 does not conduct treatment services, it plans, develops, funds and monitors the services. It receives annual funding from the state, Jurjevich said.