County approves Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare's ownership of building

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved an ownership request for Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare for its new building in Omaha during its meeting Wednesday morning.
Region 6 would have 30% ownership of the building as the Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency would own 70%.
The building at 4715 S. 132nd St. in Omaha also houses the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging and Duet, which are both part of the ENHSA encompassing Dodge, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties.
The three organizations also share a governing board, of which Supervisor David Saalfeld is a member.
“All three organizations at some point in recent history felt like they needed new office space,” said Patti Jurjevich, regional administrator of Region 6. “So we decided to come together and say, ‘Maybe we could all co-locate within one building.’”
Jurjevich said the three organizations contributed financial resources to purchase and renovate the building. She said due to the interlocal agreement, it was easier for Duet to purchase the building.
“So my desire is because we have contributed to the building purchase and all of the renovations of the building that we have some ownership stake in that building,” Jurjevich said. “And so I’m visiting each county board to bring a resolution to hopefully get approval so that we can formalize our relationship with those other organizations in the building.”
The board unanimously approved Jurjevich’s request. When asked by Saalfeld as to why the number was 30%, she said that was the percentage of the building that Region 6 occupied.
Jurjevich also presented the board with Region 6’s data from 2019 and provided the members with some background.
Region 6 is the regional behavioral health authority for Dodge, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties. The six Nebraska regions were created in the mid-1970s by the Nebraska Legislature.
“So really, the senators felt that was the best approach to delivering mental health services in the community,” Jurjevich said. “The statutes also set the requirement for county match participation, so for some of the state money that we get access to, we are required to collect county matching funds.”
The governing board is comprised of one representative from each county, with Chairman Bob Missel having previously served for a number of years.
Although Region 6 does not conduct treatment services, it plans, develops, funds and monitors the services. It receives annual funding from the state, Jurjevich said.
“We add in those county matching funds that we collect from the five counties, and we use those dollars then to plan what services we will invest those monies in during the fiscal year so that folks who are low-income, have no insurance, no other coverage whatsoever can access treatment and rehab services where they might not otherwise have had access to those services,” she said.
In 2019, Jurjevich said Region 6 served 573 Dodge County residents, with 927 service encounters between them. Although their statistics were similar to Dodge County’s census data, she said nearly 90% of admissions did not have insurance.
Jurjevich said Region 6’s top service was medication management, as well as substance use disorder assessments. It was also involved in the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project, which provided outreach workers for crisis counseling during the 2019 flooding.
With Nebraska Strong’s funding ending in June, Jurjevich said it is now being used for the COVID-19 pandemic. She said although the outreach workers are not in the community yet, they are conducting research to prepare.
“Hopefully at some point, we’ll be able to get those folks out in the community and connect with groups and individuals again, we’re just not sure how soon that will happen,” she said.
Jurjevich also said Region 6 had been active with other groups in Dodge County, including providing telehealth equipment for the Fremont Police Department.
“We try really hard to connect with a lot of collaborative groups, community groups that you have going on up here,” she said. “I know you’ve got some really strong ones, so we’re able to work closely with them too and appreciate that opportunity.”
The board also approved tax levies for various political subdivisions for 2020. In a letter written to the board from County Clerk Fred Mytty, he said Hooper Rural Protection’s District had been lowered to the county’s limit of 4.8 cents.
Additionally, the Sanitary and Improvement District District 6’s general levy was reduced to the state law of 40 cents, while Pathways 2 Tomorrow’s valuation decreased by 26.62%.
Supervisor Lon Strand said he was happy to see the county’s proposed final levy was set at about 22.91 cents per $100 of valuation.
“I know that’s old news, but it’s still good news,” he said.
Missel and Strand compared this year’s levy to last year’s, which was 24.29 cents.
“It’s about a 10% drop,” Missel said. “It’s nice to be able to do that, especially with all the financial burdens we faced as a county.”
Mytty also noted that Burt County’s valuations had decreased three years in a row, while the village of Winslow saw a 10% increase to about $2.25.
“All this increase has bled out into our other small towns, and our valuations are going up,” Strand said. “It’s a great place to be, as far as valuations go.”
The board also approved a change order to the Motorola radio tower project to add a network management terminal, as well as provisioning manager and unified event manager licenses.
The change order, which is $20,536.25, wasn’t in the original plan, Missel said.
“I visited with Rey [Freeman] and Tom [Christensen] about it, and Shelly [Holzerland] as well, and all of them felt that this was a needed piece that came to light as we worked through the project,” he said. “Rey pointed out that it’s a small amount and some of the other things were cut out of the project, so in no way does it add to the project’s cost, it balances out.”
The board also approved a certificate of completion for a road project from April 2016 that fell through the cracks and a zoning change to Dodge County.
“This actually was approved at the last board meeting to allow Platte Valley Equipment to change the zoning from transitional ag to commercial,” Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said. “And so therefore, this is just a follow-up paperwork to make it official on the map.”
In other news, the board approved renewal quotes with Great Plains Communications, a request from Rises’ Drive-In Liquor to serve alcohol for a Platte Valley Equipment reception in December and the county’s countywide cost allocation plan.
The board approved $758,579.44 in financial claims, in which Missel said he had transferred $555,000 in its bond to county’s checking account to cover flood-related damage repairs.
Additionally, Supervisor Greg Beam noted that the county had 58 inmates in custody and had been slowly picking back up after COVID-19, as 127 inmates were booked during September.
