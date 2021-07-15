County approves resolution requiring contractors to designate haul roads

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved an emergency resolution requiring contractors to designate haul roads for projects Wednesday morning.
“To me, I think it needs to be out there because the taxpayers are paying for extra work that these contractors are tearing up on Dodge County roads,” Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said.
Huppert said he spoke to the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association about the designation of haul roads, or roads that are designed for heavier trucks, and was provided a contract to use.
“Contractors can say, ‘I’ll fix it, I’ll fix it, I’ll fix it,’ at the end of the project, but at the end, they’re gone, and then we have to take them to court,” he said. “I think this has to be done before, and I think it needs to be proposed to all of the contractors that are out there and that are going to be out there.”
With the contract, Huppert said he would talk with contractors on what haul roads and how many trucks would be used for a project, as well as take photos and document the maps.
“In this agreement, if they use another road that’s not specified in there, they will be charged $5,000 a day for the damage of that road,” he said. “So it’s something that I’ll have to keep policing, but I think it’s going to help us in the long run on trying to save these roads from taxpayers having to pay again.”
Huppert said the contract would also require the contractors to maintain the roads use with dust control and grading. If the project needs to move haul roads, he said he would discuss the movement with the contractor.
After amending a line requiring contractors to have a bond of $2 million to $200,000, the board approved the haul roads use agreement, as well as a haul road agreement release resolution for the board to sign when the project is completed.
“This also gives you a tool to have a conversation to talk about respecting our roads,” Chairman Bob Missel told Huppert. “So I think it’s good.”
The board also approved paying one-third of the $39,000 fee for JEO Consulting Group’s North Bend Levee Easement Preparation Project.
North Bend City Clerk Theresa Busse said she was thankful for the project, which would develop the necessary easements for North Bend to pursue acquisition in the aftermath of the March 2019 flooding.
“This would just clean things up for future projects that we would like to see done, which protects way more than just the city and a lot of Dodge County property,” she said.
Missel said he was looking forward to the project, which is set to start later this month.
“You hate to say it benefits from an event like March of ‘19,” he said. “But the dollars are out there now that we can access to get these projects done, so I’m very pleased to see it moving forward.”
The board also approved an agreement with JEO for the Elkhorn Township Drainage Improvement Project, which is located in a part of the county Missel said JEO has been heavily involved in throughout the years.
“It’s kind of been a key piece for a lot of other local jurisdictions in the area when it comes to water runoff, that this has been identified as one of the weaker points in the county,” he said. “There are seven ditches to the east of Fremont, and that’s what we’re going to be looking at.”
Missel said the project will use funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which will provide a grant of up to $750,000.
During public input, Mike Bechtel of Elkhorn Township spoke about traffic with the Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant’s expansion.
“You’ve got trucks hauling compost out, woodchips, and now all this construction that’s been going on for four years,” he said. “We seem to dump a lot of money in fixing those roads, and then they just beat them to death.”
Bechtel said he’s seen three to eight trucks drive constantly by his house on County Road 28 and Morningside Road, which he asked the board to consider paving to U.S. Highway 275.
“I’m just worried about my road getting torn up after we spent all that money,” he said. “It’s in fairly good shape right now, but the township itself doesn’t, I feel, have the funding and the money to maintain this kind of truck traffic.”
In response, Supervisor Lon Strand said the roads committee met with Huppert earlier that morning and gave him approval to have the county take over control from the township in grading the road.
Additionally, Bechtel said the traffic also caused issues with raising dust, which was a factor in the death of his 18-year-old son, Jason, who was killed in 2017.
“So it’s very important, and I’d like to see the city at least run a water truck down that road a couple of times a day or the contractor should be trying to maintain that dust where it’s a safe standard,” he said. “Because these people are driving 50, 60 mph down that road.”
Huppert said he had spoken to the City of Fremont about using water in the area, as well as the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to monitor the trucks.
“The dust gets so bad that I’m going to have to stop them,” he said. “They need to water it down, so I’ve talked to the city to see about getting some water out there and stuff like that and to slow the trucks down a little bit.”