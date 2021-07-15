County approves resolution requiring contractors to designate haul roads

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved an emergency resolution requiring contractors to designate haul roads for projects Wednesday morning.

“To me, I think it needs to be out there because the taxpayers are paying for extra work that these contractors are tearing up on Dodge County roads,” Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said.

Huppert said he spoke to the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association about the designation of haul roads, or roads that are designed for heavier trucks, and was provided a contract to use.

“Contractors can say, ‘I’ll fix it, I’ll fix it, I’ll fix it,’ at the end of the project, but at the end, they’re gone, and then we have to take them to court,” he said. “I think this has to be done before, and I think it needs to be proposed to all of the contractors that are out there and that are going to be out there.”

With the contract, Huppert said he would talk with contractors on what haul roads and how many trucks would be used for a project, as well as take photos and document the maps.