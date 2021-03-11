County approves three applications to fill Dodge County attorney position

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved three applications to finish the term of former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass at its meeting Wednesday morning.
The board approved applications from Paul Vaughan, Pam Hopkins and Christian Mirch with a 6-0 vote. Supervisor Pat Tawney was not present.
“We appreciate those individuals’ willingness to step forward at this time and be considered for the position,” Chairman Bob Missel said.
On Feb. 10, Glass announced he would resign from his position after two DUI arrests in March 2020 and January 2021. He had held the position since 2011 and was re-elected in 2018 with his term set to end in 2022.
At the board’s last meeting on Feb. 24, it unanimously voted to advertise for the vacant position, which was left open on March 1. Deputy Dodge County Attorney Sara Sopinski took over his duties as the acting interim county attorney.
For the selection process, Missel recommended the formation of a committee to review the applications, manage the process and come back to the board with a recommendation on March 24.
Supervisors Bob Bendig, Lon Strand and Dan Weddle volunteered as members of the committee, which was unanimously approved by the board.
The board also heard an update from Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing on the health jurisdiction’s COVID-19 cases and vaccination process.
“This past year, it has been a struggle, but it’s been rewarding at the same time,” she said. “I’ve been with the health department now since 2011, and when you look at where we started to where we were five years ago to where we are today, it’s amazing.”
Uhing said the department had seen a decline in cases during the last month, with 58 new cases in the last seven days and 139 cases in the last 14 days.
“We are in no way, shape or form in a good place, but when you look at where we were in comparison to November and December, it’s tremendously better than what it was at that time,” she said.
While the jurisdiction saw weekly positive rates between 30% and 35% on a consistent basis, Uhing said the positive rate as of last week was 17.19% and that it was at 13.4 cases per 100,000 people.
Uhing said the jurisdiction’s testing numbers have gone down, with just 404 conducted in the last week, compared to 1,765 in mid-November. She attributed this drop partially due to people’s attitudes toward COVID.
“They don’t want to test, they don’t want to be quarantined, they don’t want to be isolated, they are just done,” she said. “But the other thing that I really do think is driving down our testing rates is we now are finally able to get people vaccinated.”
Three Rivers has held 73 different clinics since Dec. 22. At that time, Uhing said the department received 700 doses, 330 of which went out to healthcare workers.
The next week, Uhing said Three Rivers received just 100 doses.
“The week after that, we got 100 doses in, and the week after that, 200,” she said. “So it was basically nonexistent except for that very first week.”
Uhing said the department finished phase 1A quickly after and started with phase 1B on Jan. 24 with 900 doses. She said this phase includes 22,173 people, 65% of whom are 65 years of age or older.
“We shipped out some to Methodist Fremont Health, Saunders Medical Center and Blair Hospital and Ashland Pharmacy,” Uhing said. “We set up a partnership immediately so that they could start vaccinating those that were 65 years of age and older, and then they could continue working through critical infrastructure.”
Earlier this week, Uhing said Methodist Fremont Health had only 81 slots scheduled on Monday for the 600 doses it had.
“We went ahead and we launched a Qualtrics survey, linked to their SignUpGenius,” Uhing said. “We did that on Monday, and by Tuesday morning, they were completely full.”
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program’s launch in February brought 5,700 additional doses of the vaccine to the state as pharmacies started with the process, Uhing said.
Additionally, the jurisdiction’s allocated doses have increased, as Uhing said the department received 1,800 for this week. She said 90% of educators who want the vaccine had been vaccinated.
“The commitment and the dedication we’ve had from all of these schools has been absolutely superb,” Uhing said. “And I had people telling me we would not make it to the 1st of September, and here we are seeing almost the second week of March, and we’ve done a tremendous job.”
Uhing also said 400 to 500 of food production employees had received the vaccine.
“Our food production plants here in Fremont have been absolutely phenomenal,” she said. “We could not have done this without them.”
Uhing also said the pandemic strengthened connections between Three Rivers and others in the community, including Methodist Fremont Health.
“We could not have done this without them,” she said. “It’s been a true collaboration, and I’m glad to say we’re colleagues.”
Uhing also thanked the supervisors for their involvement in the Three Rivers’ work.
“I just want to tell you, thank you for the support, thank you for everything you’ve done for the health department,” she said. “And on behalf of my staff and myself, we truly love what we do and we are continuing to make a difference each and every day and can’t wait for what the future’s going to hold.”
Moving forward, Uhing encouraged people to continue to wear masks, socially distance and sign up online to receive notifications on their vaccine status.
“I’m hopeful,” she said. “We are not out of the clear yet, we still have some work to do, but I’m just excited that it might look a little bit more normal quicker than we had anticipated.”
The board also approved the creation of a committee to look into the creation of an information technology coordinator for the county, as it currently contracts with local providers.
“As we look at our IT in this building, we definitely see some areas where it’s fragmented,” Missel said. “And we’ve received consultation from some of our providers relative to that.”
Missel said he spoke on the issue with Beam, who conducted a survey and found that county employees want consistency.
“Each of us individually is the firewall. Each of us has to take responsibility,” he said. “It’s no longer that we can open up every email and see what the heck it says.”
Bendig recommended the formation of a committee to look at where the county needs to go in the next three to five years with technology.
“Especially with the vulnerability out there right now and a lot of hacking going on, there’s a huge liability, and we are very fragmented with the way we do technology here,” he said.
Strand agreed, saying that cohesiveness was needed, even if some county offices would push back against the effort.
“It’s no fun, but I think being secure and running more efficiently might outweigh that,” he said. “But we don’t have enough information at this point, and I would agree with Bob that we need to form a committee and try to get something done here.”
Bendig, Beam and Supervisor Doug Backens volunteered to serve on the committee, which was approved by the board. Missel said he would provide information gathered from meetings with Fremont.
Nate Hansen, director of Environmental Land Management LLC, also spoke to clarify and correct comments made at the Dodge County Zoning and Planning Commission’s meeting Feb. 24.
ELM had used an area near Scribner to stockpile 20,000 tons of biomass for agricultural use. After pushback from Scribner residents as to the site’s smell, the company left the area on Dec. 11.
“We use barriers, and per EPA recommendations, those barriers are inert materials such as ag lime or gypsum,” Hansen said. “We have gypsum as another of our products that we use, so that’s used as a berm to prevent runoff.”
With the planning commission’s next meeting on March 16, Hansen said he would like the matter to be solved sooner than later.
“I think the planning commission’s being cautious and moving very carefully through the process,” Missel said.
Strand thanked Hansen for owning up to the matter, but said he didn’t want to see the material stored in the county without installation.
“That’s our goal here, is to prevent this from happening again,” he said. “So I appreciate your time and your help with this, but be patient with us as well.”
Hansen said a 60-day limit was discussed at the meeting, which he would like to see explored further.
“I think that we’re kind of overlooking how simple it can be,” he said. “So I’d like to hopefully get something going soon.”
The board also heard an update from Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert, who spoke about the flood damages to Ridgeland Avenue near the Platte River.
In other news, the board approved $338,379.41 in financial claims, which included payments to the Saunders County Department of Corrections and First Wireless for the radio project.
“That is the shortest list of large claims I’ve seen in a long time,” Missel said.
The board’s next meeting will be at 9 a.m. March 24 in the Dodge County Courthouse.