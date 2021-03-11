County approves three applications to fill Dodge County attorney position

“This past year, it has been a struggle, but it’s been rewarding at the same time,” she said. “I’ve been with the health department now since 2011, and when you look at where we started to where we were five years ago to where we are today, it’s amazing.”

Uhing said the department had seen a decline in cases during the last month, with 58 new cases in the last seven days and 139 cases in the last 14 days.

“We are in no way, shape or form in a good place, but when you look at where we were in comparison to November and December, it’s tremendously better than what it was at that time,” she said.

While the jurisdiction saw weekly positive rates between 30% and 35% on a consistent basis, Uhing said the positive rate as of last week was 17.19% and that it was at 13.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Uhing said the jurisdiction’s testing numbers have gone down, with just 404 conducted in the last week, compared to 1,765 in mid-November. She attributed this drop partially due to people’s attitudes toward COVID.