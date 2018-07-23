Fremont resident Linda Verner, who was arrested during a recent city council meeting for speaking beyond a three-minute limit for public comments, will not be facing charges of second degree criminal trespassing — the original charge at the time of her arrest and a class II misdemeanor.
Instead, the case will be filed as a Fremont City Administrative Code violation, according to Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass. If Verner pleads guilty or no contest, she will pay a $25 waiverable fine along with an additional $49 in court costs, Glass said. Verner can also plead not guilty, which would send the matter down for trial.
Verner, through her attorney, Nicholas Boggy, declined to comment.
Glass cited Chapter 2 of the city municipal code, which outlines the administrative code and rules of conduct at public meetings. Under section 2-109, it stipulates that public remarks at city council meetings “shall be limited to five minutes unless extended or limited by the presiding officer or majority vote of the council.”
During the July 10 meeting, Mayor Scott Getzschman, the presiding officer, told attendees from the public that they had three minutes to comment on the agenda item, relating to the often divisive SunRidge housing development proposal. The applicants presenting information on the project were given five minutes. Verner spoke for four minutes and 20 seconds, and as the Tribune previously reported, was asked to wrap up her comments four times before being placed under arrest.
The city administrative code also notes that anyone violating public meeting rules may be removed from the City Council Chambers and, according to section 2-601, “shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor.”
Additionally, the code stipulates that “the penalty for such violation shall be in any amount not to exceed $1,000 and/or imprisonment for any length of time not to exceed three months, in the discretion of the court.”
Under Nebraska law, a class II misdemeanor charge of second degree criminal trespassing could have carried a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and/or a $1,000 fine.
But Glass said on Friday that he would not be pursuing any misdemeanor charges or jail time.
“Generally when these violations occur, we will make them a waiverable fine,” Glass said.
Glass added that after Verner’s arrest, she spent no time in a jail cell, as she was “booked in and bonded out immediately.”
“My understanding is that she was there for 40 minutes, is what I was told,” Glass said.